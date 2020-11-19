Kambuzuma residents swimming in sewerage

Opinion / Columnist

AT a community meeting facilitated by Combined Harare Residents Association in (CHRA) Kambuzuma last week, it emerged that res-idents are living with raw sewage due to the failure by the City of Harare to repair burst pipes.Harare City Council head of waste water Victor Musikavanhu cited fuel challenges as an impediment to the sewer repairs.Musikavanhu explained the challenges they are facing to be able to attend to sewer bursts timeously.He said due to fuel shortages which they normally receive on Mondays and has not been consistent to carry out their duties effectively.The residents said council employees were not attending to pipe bursts exposing them to waterborne diseases. Some city plumbers are demanding payment in United States dollars for them to attend to the pipes bursts. The situation has been com-pounded by lack of political representation.J J Some councillors were re-called and there is no one who can present their issues to the council. Ponds of sewerage have become play centres for children. Kambuzuma Sections 1, 2, 4 and 6 are the most of areas.This development comes at a time council clinics are closed. CHRA implores the council to take action to resolve sewer bursts issues and open clinics in Kambuzuma.