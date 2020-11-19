Kazembe Kazembe in trouble over G40 links

Opinion / Columnist

Tensions are running high in the ruling party Zanu-PF following the just ended DCC polls.War Veterans in Mashonaland Central where Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe is the chairman are reportedly requesting that he be investigated for his alleged affiliation to the now-defunct G40.This was revealed in a letter that was leaked that was seen by the publication which reads in part:"We understand there is an ill constituted and unsanctioned team of provincial members of our party which went to Zanu-PF HQ and misrepresented themselves that they had been sent by the province to clean out G40 elements from our province."The first secretary and president had met provincial chairpersons on the 12th October 2020 and advised them to ensure clean members participate in the DCC elections.A well-constituted team was then supposed to carry out the directive from the president. However, we understand that about four members aligned to one of the factions in the province decided to carry out the mission themselves for their own benefit,Consequently genuine and deserving party members were corruptly and unfairly removed from the list, leaving well-known G40 members to participate.These have remained link persons of the exiled G40 kingpins, yet they are left to participate in the DCC elections against the directive from the president. In the interest of the party, we request that further investigations be carried out and disciplinary action be taken in line with our constitution.May I also remind you of our complaint against the unfair and uncalled for removal of war veterans from the provincial leadership chat group, whose audio evidence was given to you by the undersigned. "We wait to be apprised of the outcome of the investigations and follow up action.This comes after several reports that other party bigwigs are also under fire from provinces for example Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi whose post is reportedly being challenged by Mary Mliswa Chikoka and in some provinces like Masvingo and Harare where party bigwigs are fighting for seats at the top.Last month by-elections in Kwekwe turned bloody as 2 factions fought over who should be the party's candidate to fill the vacant parliamentary seat left by NFP member Blackman Matambanadzo.