Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Kazembe Kazembe in trouble over G40 links

38 secs ago | Views
Tensions are running high in the ruling party Zanu-PF following the just ended DCC polls.

War Veterans in  Mashonaland Central where Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe is the chairman are reportedly requesting that he be investigated for his alleged affiliation to the now-defunct G40.

This was revealed in a letter that was leaked that was seen by the publication which reads in part:

"We understand there is an ill constituted and unsanctioned team of provincial members of our party which went to Zanu-PF HQ and misrepresented themselves that they had been sent by the province to clean out G40 elements from our province.

"The first secretary and president had met provincial chairpersons on the 12th October 2020 and advised them to ensure clean members participate in the DCC elections.

A well-constituted team was then supposed to carry out the directive from the president. However, we understand that about four members aligned to one of the factions in the province decided to carry out the mission themselves for their own benefit,

Consequently genuine and deserving party members were corruptly and unfairly removed from the list, leaving well-known G40 members to participate.

These have remained link persons of the exiled G40 kingpins, yet they are left to participate in the DCC elections against the directive from the president. In the interest of the party, we request that further investigations be carried out and disciplinary action be taken in line with our constitution.

May I also remind you of our complaint against the unfair and uncalled for removal of war veterans from the provincial leadership chat group, whose audio evidence was given to you by the undersigned. "We wait to be apprised of the outcome of the investigations and follow up action.

This comes after several reports that other party bigwigs are also under fire from provinces for example Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi whose post is reportedly being challenged by Mary Mliswa Chikoka and in some provinces like Masvingo and Harare where party bigwigs are fighting for seats at the top.

Last month by-elections in Kwekwe turned bloody as 2 factions fought over who should be the party's candidate to fill the vacant parliamentary seat left by NFP member Blackman Matambanadzo.

Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa impoverishing MDC members on the altar of political correctness

1 min ago | 0 Views

Ginimbi's family says they are not burning his clothes

4 mins ago | 4 Views

52 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Stolen Zimbabwe cattle rustled into Mozambique

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Remains of Ginimbi's foreign friends repatriated

5 mins ago | 4 Views

'More than half of $18 bln stimulus package disbursed to date'

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Matemadanda back at work

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Separation of trial granted in Mamombe case

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

3 more Covid-19 deaths

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Esigodini mine incident: Stakeholders urged to resume efforts to retrieve bodies

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Separation of trial granted in Mamombe case

5 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law back in court

5 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Trump, Chamisa birds of the same feather

5 hrs ago | 549 Views

Open Letter to the heads of state of SADC nations

5 hrs ago | 598 Views

Bushiri's extradition: A humbling experience for Mzansi

6 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Prostitute fined for stealing from client

9 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Spirit Medium aid killed with machetes

12 hrs ago | 3327 Views

Need 'very hard-working' ethics back to fix Zimbabwe - no, need thinking caps on

12 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mnangagwa living in constant fear of coup - as long economic meltdown remains so too will coup threat

12 hrs ago | 2865 Views

Stand up for sit down - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 21st November 2020

12 hrs ago | 813 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt1

13 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt2

13 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Chiwenga goes after fake Covid-19 certificates conmen

14 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Mugabe's company loses case against former manager

14 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Mamombe's case: JSC intervenes

14 hrs ago | 4573 Views

'Finance cops soldiers better'

14 hrs ago | 3601 Views

Govt investigates corona donations

14 hrs ago | 611 Views

Nomboka lands Mining Union's Vice-Presidency Post

14 hrs ago | 526 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials boycott Mnangagwa visit

15 hrs ago | 9693 Views

More confusion about Cosafa disqualification

15 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Ex-employee sues Zimplats for US$7m damages

15 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Red Cross Society boss freed

15 hrs ago | 657 Views

Defiant teachers receive threats

15 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Developer swindles govt of over $2,5m

15 hrs ago | 646 Views

Govt threatens to withdraw land offer letters over subletting

15 hrs ago | 577 Views

Armed robber slapped with 24-year jail term

15 hrs ago | 676 Views

Kambuzuma residents swimming in sewerage

15 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mandatory COVID-19 retests for travellers from Tanzania

15 hrs ago | 350 Views

Bulawayo City hit by influx of rodents and mosquitoes

15 hrs ago | 910 Views

Botswana lifts cross border travel restrictions

15 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zifa, Chiyangwa's Cosafa on collision course

15 hrs ago | 391 Views

Econet launches $10m Christmas promotion

15 hrs ago | 364 Views

Bonus joy for civil servants

15 hrs ago | 3776 Views

Repossession of idle farms starts today

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Mnangagwa commissions MSU Industrial Park

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Rushwaya bail battle rages on

15 hrs ago | 543 Views

'Poisoned' Matemadanda on the mend?

15 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mugabe minister linked Zinara workers in $2 million fuel levy scandal

15 hrs ago | 440 Views

Murder suspect roaming free in streets

15 hrs ago | 554 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days