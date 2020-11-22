Ex-top cop Veterai dies

Opinion / Columnist

A former top police officer, Senior Assistant Commissioner Edmore Veterai, who was now a leading sugar cane farmer in Chiredzi, has died.Snr Asst Comm Veterai (Retired) died yesterday afternoon at his house in the sugarcane growing town with reports indicating he had been unwell with an undisclosed ailment.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the death."That is true, but we are waiting for more details," said Asst Comm Nyathi.Fellow cane farmers and other members of the Chiredzi community expressed shock over his death.Commercial Sugar Cane Farmers Association of Zimbabwe (CSFAZ) chair Retired Major Admore Hwarare said he was gutted by Veterai's death."It is unbelievable that he is no more. I just received the news of his passing on a few minutes ago and I am at loss of words. We are shocked by his death," he said.He will fondly be remembered in the sugar cane industry for founding and becoming the inaugural chair of the Zimbabwe Sugar Development Association (ZSDA). Veterai retired from the police force in 2013 and served as ZSDA chair for more than a decade.ZSDA spokesperson Mr Saul Chin'anga yesterday said Veterai will be remembered for his unparalleled determination to achieve set goals for farmers.