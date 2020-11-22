Ke Yona TV hits ground running Appoints Cont chairperson

Latest News Editor's Choice


NEWLY-licensed Ke Yona TV has hit the ground running as they have appointed veteran playwright and content producer, Cont Mhlanga as the chairperson of the TV station's board of directors.

Operating under Fairtalk Communications (which also operates Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM), Ke Yona TV which will operate from Bulawayo, was one of the six television stations that were awarded national free to air commercial television licences by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) last week.

Also appointed to the Ke Yona board is Qhubani Moyo, who will assume the role of managing director. Moyo said their roles are specific, with Mhlanga dealing with content and him dealing with the administrative and business side.

"These appointments are for people to have a referral point; for example, if you want issues to do with content, you'll see Mhlanga and if you want issues to do with business, you'll see so and so. These are the pillars that are in place to kickstart the implementation," said Moyo.

Already, Ke Yona TV, through their content team, has announced that they will be at Amakhosi Studios from November 27 to December 5 to run auditions for new TV personalities and content producers/ideas.

"We're inviting independent producers who have ideas of what they want to put on TV and some who have produced content in the past three years. The idea is to stock pile content that is going to be used, so that when we launch, we don't run out of content," said Moyo.

He said from the auditions, they will be able to see who they can work with.

"Out of that talent, we are going to identify people who're going to do children's programmes, soapies and different programmes for us. We want to see if we can work with these people and if their productions are in line with the vision of the station," he said.

Other stations that were given the green light to operate are Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd trading as NRTV, Jester Media trading as 3K TV, Acacia Media Group trading as Kumba TV and Channel Dzimbahwe trading as Channel D.

The six, according to BAZ will have 18 months to roll out operations.

