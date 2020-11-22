Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa jail cell number 841/66 clothing brand launched

Artiste, Fani Pangidzwa, also known as the Troublesome Poet, has led the way in supporting the role played by President Mnangagwa in leading the nation to economic success since his liberation struggle days through launching a clothing brand named 841/66.

The number is President Mnangagwa's cell number when he was at Khami Prison where he was sentenced to death.

Straight-minded to fighting for the liberation of the Southern Rhodesia nation, President Mnangagwa studied law, an unexpected thing for someone who was waiting to see his last breathing fate.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Pangidzwa in Harare earlier in the week where he was doing his rounds, selling the merchandise which was in the form of suits, T-shirts, caps, shorts, golf T-shirts, vests, umbrellas and waistcoats.

He said through his organisation, Freedom Camp Records, he felt compelled to honour the President for his wisdom and determined leadership.

"841/66 being the prison number of His Excellency (HE) inspired me as an artiste in a way that when I take a recap of the road he travelled, I learn that with a clear purpose, anything is possible. HE was sentenced to death and after that, he started studying law. Honestly, why would somebody on death row study law? It showed how he had a vision, knowing that no matter the struggle we face today or tomorrow, there's freedom at the end of the tunnel.

"So this brand is a showcase of hope, vision and action. This is something to let people know that it might be a long arduous road, but with the right mind-set, we'll reach our destiny of peace, prosperity and growth," said Pangidzwa.

Pangidzwa who is selling his merchandise personally said he felt compelled to defend and preserve the country's heritage.

The brand is expected to sell like hot cakes as anything associated with President Mnangagwa, the country's top influencer, turns to gold. This was proven by the colourful national scarf that was designed by Celia Rukato of Chjaa Enterprises Private Limited.

The President donned the scarf during a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland two years and its demand skyrocketed thereafter as people wanted to have their own.

Most Popular In 7 Days