Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Sheriff accused of dereliction of duty

1 hr ago | Views
THE Deputy Sheriff of Bulawayo Nathaniel Bhunu has been accused by the Anglican Province of Central Africa Church Diocese of Matabeleland of abandoning the eviction of illegal settlers at Cyrene Farm in Figtree.

This is despite that the deputy sheriff 's officers on November 10 evicted about 12 families from the church-owned farm. However, the evictions have since been halted.

About 52 illegal settlers are targeted to be removed from the farm. Church authorities say after the November 10 evictions, the following day, the deputy sheriff officials became evasive and abandoned the evictions on the pretext that they intended to communicate with some of the evictees.

A church official, who spoke to the Southern Eye, said Bhunu asked them to buy fuel for police cars for more than US$100, as well as lunch for police officers at a cost of US$70, but later they abandoned the evictions without giving reasons.

"This is a serious scandal by the State. The sheriff has now run away with no explanation, while the community has approached the court seeking to stop the evictions. On the other hand, another group is seeking engagement with the church," he said preferring not to be named.

Bhunu declined to comment and referred the Southern Eye to their Harare-based media relations department.

"On that one, I can't comment, I can only refer you to our spokesperson in Harare," Bhunu said.

Repeated efforts to get a comment from the office of the sheriff in Harare were fruitless as Southern Eye was continuously referred from one officer to another.

Over 500 illegal settlers have occupied Cyrene Farm since 2003 with the church's efforts to evict them hitting a brickwall despite having been granted an eviction order by the High Court in 2003.

Of late, the farm was hit by new invasions, prompting the church authorities to seek the reinstatement of the high court eviction order against the settlers.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fitch and Moody's downgrade South Africa's credit ratings further

33 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption crack team targets Chiwenga?

41 mins ago | 252 Views

White farmers lease farms as beneficiaries give up, says Biti

42 mins ago | 123 Views

Activist demands govt to disclose Zimbabwe's total debt

42 mins ago | 22 Views

Guvamombe seeks acquittal

43 mins ago | 27 Views

Opposition hails Chiwenga for promising land to youths

43 mins ago | 53 Views

Mugabe minister linked Zinara workers in $2 million fuel levy scandal

44 mins ago | 86 Views

They want me dead, says Matemadanda

57 mins ago | 272 Views

Khupe MDC-T ship in troubled waters

58 mins ago | 219 Views

Zimta boss in court for stocktheft

59 mins ago | 59 Views

Zacras tells govt to license more community radio stations

59 mins ago | 15 Views

Ziyambi appeals for support to refurbish prisons

60 mins ago | 32 Views

Mugabe son in-law's trial postponed to next year

1 hr ago | 57 Views

We are not enemies of the State, says Majongwe

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Dembare gets UK kit deal

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Of Zanu-PF and poisoning

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa jail cell number 841/66 clothing brand launched

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Ke Yona TV hits ground running Appoints Cont chairperson

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Ex-top cop Veterai dies

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Heavy rains expected

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's MDC failure-bound foray to the countryside

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 54 ZNA officers

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Govt to revisit vehicle policy

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in trouble over G40 links

10 hrs ago | 2952 Views

Chamisa impoverishing MDC members on the altar of political correctness

10 hrs ago | 890 Views

Ginimbi's family says they are not burning his clothes

10 hrs ago | 1587 Views

52 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 557 Views

Stolen Zimbabwe cattle rustled into Mozambique

10 hrs ago | 472 Views

Remains of Ginimbi's foreign friends repatriated

10 hrs ago | 1021 Views

'More than half of $18 bln stimulus package disbursed to date'

12 hrs ago | 337 Views

Matemadanda back at work

12 hrs ago | 767 Views

Separation of trial granted in Mamombe case

12 hrs ago | 301 Views

3 more Covid-19 deaths

12 hrs ago | 526 Views

Esigodini mine incident: Stakeholders urged to resume efforts to retrieve bodies

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Separation of trial granted in Mamombe case

14 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law back in court

15 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Trump, Chamisa birds of the same feather

15 hrs ago | 641 Views

Open Letter to the heads of state of SADC nations

15 hrs ago | 643 Views

Bushiri's extradition: A humbling experience for Mzansi

15 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Prostitute fined for stealing from client

19 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Spirit Medium aid killed with machetes

21 hrs ago | 3497 Views

Need 'very hard-working' ethics back to fix Zimbabwe - no, need thinking caps on

22 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mnangagwa living in constant fear of coup - as long economic meltdown remains so too will coup threat

22 hrs ago | 3014 Views

Stand up for sit down - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 21st November 2020

22 hrs ago | 864 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt1

22 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt2

22 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Chiwenga goes after fake Covid-19 certificates conmen

24 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Mugabe's company loses case against former manager

24 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Mamombe's case: JSC intervenes

24 hrs ago | 5024 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days