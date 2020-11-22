Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chikurubi Prison boss admits to overcrowding

1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has admitted that there is overcrowding at Chikurubi Maximum Prison after lawyers yesterday visited the prison following an order by High Court judge Justice Siyabonga Msithu on November 20.

This was after Taurai Dodzo, an inmate at Chikurubi Prison was assisted by the Human Rights NGO Forum and the Civil Division of the Attorney General's Office to compel authorities to make investigative visits to prisons, and to ensure the ZPCS provides water and medication to inmates.

The applicants represented by Wilbert Mandinde and Chris Mhike of Atherstone and Cook Legal Practitioners were advised of overcrowding within the prison system as Chikurubi currently exceeds its holding capacity by more than 1 000 inmates.

Chikurubi Prison officer-incharge Assistant Commissioner George Mutimbanyoka told the lawyers that despite the overcrowding, they could not turn away new inmates that the courts refer to them.

Dodzo, through his lawyers, complained of a diarrhoea outbreak and shortage of bath water at the prison.

He also said he was being punished for making the application and had been moved to a cell whose toilet was not working, and where all inmates used a bucket which would be emptied when the cells are opened after having spent 17 hours locked in there.

The forum wants Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to avail sufficient resources to the ZPCS for the upkeep of the prison as well as for the construction of more prisons to deal with overcrowding.

Justice Msithu is expected to receive a report of the visit tomorrow.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC frets over infiltration

1 hr ago | 319 Views

2 Zimbabwe students awarded Rhodes scholarships

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Tenant attacks landlord with an axe

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Has democracy deserted MDC?

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF gold wars turn nasty

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $1,1 trillion budget proposal

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Court sets aside full week for Nyagura trial

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten COVID-19 lockdown measures

1 hr ago | 346 Views

High Court bars ex-minister from evicting white farmer

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Lawyer fails to account for deceased's US$3m estate

1 hr ago | 151 Views

New US envoy to UN good news for HRDs, claims Coltart

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Biti slams govt over 'economic malaise'

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Only Matabeleland and Midlands chiefs to be used for Gukurahundi genocide cover-ups

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe Airforce plane crashes

1 hr ago | 211 Views

1,200 defiant nurses struck off payroll

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zanu PF attends to demolition of houses

1 hr ago | 113 Views

New city takes shape in Mt Hampden

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Cops in US$6,000 bribery storm

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Rushwaya faces long wait for bail hearing

1 hr ago | 67 Views

SA likely to return to lockdown

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's MDC plots to burn Zimbabwe Government buildings?

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Solving youth unemployment problem in Zimbabwe by leveraging digital economy

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Most Famous Sports Bettors in the World

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Khupe, Chamisa mindless quarrel must end'

8 hrs ago | 930 Views

'Massive diarrhoea outbreak at Chikurubi'

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe facing shortage of psychiatrists

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe's batty sore losers

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

'I want to go and preach, exorcise demons in the US'

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

Fears over 2020 Exams

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

NUST to conduct Gukurahundi DNA tests

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe scores high in Africa electricity regulatory rankings

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa ally survives Covid 19

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Wicknell Chivayo case fails to kick-off

10 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zim dollar continues to firm against the greenback

11 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Former Minister acquitted

11 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Minister up for 'child labour'

11 hrs ago | 905 Views

Hailstorm destroys schools in Zvishavane

13 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Econet marginally adjusts voice bundle tariffs

13 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Make a difference: helping your parents financially, amidst tough times

17 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Failed economic blueprints

19 hrs ago | 1176 Views

CMG presents ZAA Global Virtual Summit

20 hrs ago | 329 Views

Broken bottles used to rob man

21 hrs ago | 1950 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days