Mnangagwa govt unwilling to rescue 10 trapped Esigodini miners on tribal grounds?

3 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance is concerned with the attitude of the ruling party concerning the trapped miners at Matshetshe mine at Esigodini, which is located under UMzingwane District in Matebeleland South.

We understand that, the government has aborted the rescue mission which is highly irresponsible and tribal. We believe that, if those trapped were from Mashonaland, the tribal ZANU PF government would have responded swiftly. As the people's party, it is our heartbeat to stand in solidarity with the families. It is our united view that, this matter must be declared a national disaster and be treated with resolve.

We have learnt that amongst the trapped miners, there are four miners stuck who are coming from a single family which includes Nkosilathi Ndlovu, Christopher Dube, Ndumiso Dube and Blessed Ncube. These four members of a single family are trapped alongside Ndumiso Ntini and others. We understand that, the actual number of trapped miners is unknown. In fact they could be more than 10 people trapped on that particular mine.

We urge the Mnangagwa coup administration to urgently consider speeding the rescue efforts, as the process may in some instances save lives or bring closure to the affected families in worst circumstances. As a political party, we further note that, all this is happening to our people because of ZANU PF maladministration in Mthwakazi. These miners were trapped in search of money to sustain their livelihoods and that of their families.

A lot of families in Mthwakazi end up resorting to risky mining due to lack of employment opportunities and a conducive environment to start their businesses. The government of Zimbabwe has destroyed the economy of Mthwakazi. Mthwakazi had a thriving economy under the Smith regime even through Rhodesia was under economic sanctions. Apart from our people facing the demon of Shona supremacy, our people are now entrenched into extreme poverty.

Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance would soon through the department of Communications and Public Relations working hand in hand with the Department of Humanitarian, Relief Services and Disaster management reach out to the families and its legal team so that a justified way forward may be reached. We believe, the lives of Mthwakazi miners matters, as such their rights must not be violated at all cost. We further urge the Mnangagwa government to treat this matter as they would have done if this incident had occurred in Mashonaland.

Issued by: Mandlenkosi Nkomo
MDA National Secretary for Communications and Public Relations

Source - Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance
