MDC welcome Thomas-Greenfield US ambassador to UN - she must read ambassador Dell's Tsvangirai report

Opinion / Columnist

MDC Alliance treasurer-general David Coltart has welcomed the appointment of United States human rights defender and career diplomat Linda Thomas Greenfield as US ambassador to the United Nations."I don't know what she is going to do. The main point is that she is sympathetic to human rights issues. Her appointment definitely puts Zimbabwe on her radar since she has an understanding of the ongoing persecution of journalists, opposition activists and human rights defenders," said Coltart.President-elect Joe Biden and his incoming administration must read 2004 to 2007 USA Ambassador Chris Dell's report describing the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai as "a flawed and indecisive character who, if he got into power, would be an albatross round the nation's neck!" Time has proven beyond all reasonable doubt that Ambassador Dell was right.MDC did get into power in the 2008 to 2013 GNU and the party's primary task was to implement the democratic reforms and end the curse of rigged elections. They failed to implement even one reform because Mugabe bribed them with the trapping of high office and, to demonstrate their appreciation, they throw away the reforms.Ever since the GNU, MDC leaders have participated in elections, knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging the election; they did because Zanu PF was giving away a few gravy train seats to entice the opposition. They remembered the good-time of the GNU years and could not resist the bait.Worst of all, the MDC leaders KNEW that by participating in flawed and illegal elections they will give the process credibility, as David Coltart himself admitted in his book."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," wrote Senator Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."Of course, by giving the flawed election process credibility the opposition also gave the vote rigging, ipso facto illegitimate, Zanu PF regime legitimacy!It really is very frustrating that Zimbabwe should still groaning under the yoke of this corrupt, tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship when the country has had so many golden opportunities to end the dictatorship and wasted them. Worst of all that it should be the same corrupt and incompetent MDC leaders who have wasted the chance and are now the greatest impediment to meaningful democratic change who are pontificating about Zanu PF dictatorship.The Americans' 2001 ZDERA sanctions on Zanu PF leaders have failed to bring about any meaningful political change in Zimbabwe because those tasked to deliver the change have sold-out and betrayed the nation and cause. Like it or not MDC leaders are now an albatross round Zimbabwe's neck!MDC leaders have made a big song and dance about fighting for free, fair and credible elections for the last 20 years and yet they have failed to deliver even one meaningful democratic change even when they had the golden opportunity to do so. MDC leaders have been running with the hare whilst, nicodemously, hunting with the hounds. The renewed sanctions must not only target Zanu PF leaders but their clandestine partners in crime - the MDC sell-outs. It is time for some clever boxing!