Zanu-PF cacophony remains needless!

THE seemingly growing cacophony in the ruling Zanu-PF party is needless and a threat to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's thrust to turn around the fortunes of the country's flagging economy.Over the past three or so months, Zanu-PF bigwigs have been jostling and horse-trading for power ahead of the re introduction of the divisive district coordinating committees.With factionalism rearing its ugly head in Zanu-PF again, our fears are that the party would soon shift focus from directing the government to pursue socioeconomic development to concentrating on survival politics. This would be to the detriment of the nation and its long-suffering citizens.We noted how disastrous factionalism was during the last days in office of the late former president Robert Mugabe and the country should never slide back to those dark days when government business was virtually paralysed as opposing political gladiators abandoned their work stations to concentrate on plotting, both overtly and covertly, to assume or retain power in Zanu-PF.This was at the expense of the ordinary men and women crying out for jobs, food, shelter, water and electricity. The current political gymnasium and mudslinging in Zanu-PF is shockingly coming from a party that barely two years ago won a two-third majority, vanquishing the opposition to gain the mandate to solely chart the rebirth of our once comatose economy.Zimbabweans are pained by the needless internal fighting and Mnangagwa must be applauded for speaking out against factionalism. He should move a gear up by barking less against the cancer, and bite more. He should be ruthless and cut loose those fanning factionalism and unnecessary divisions bordering on tribalism and regionalism.Medieval politics have no room in the modern world and must be stopped! Mnangagwa and his ruling party focus should be on how to revive the economy for the benefit of the poor and the downtrodden.While we agree that ahead of any election there is bound to be conflicts, we believe that leadership contestations should be allowed to be open, not clandestinely as currently is the norm in Zanu-PF.Internal democracy in the ruling party is in serious deficit. Factionalism is not democracy, but corruption and has innuendoes of illegality, evil plotting and sub-plotting.The people of Zimbabwe are demanding jobs, food, shelter, water and electricity, not factionalism from Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu-PF. It is needless!