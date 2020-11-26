Latest News Editor's Choice


Things no longer looking good at NUST

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Subject: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Greetings to you Sir/Madam

Things are no longer looking good at NUST. 2020 first year students have increasingly shown their concern about poor service delivery at the National University. Some have even called it the National University of Science and Technical errors; failing to register online, learn online, and even to see the amounts they paid being credited into their school accounts. The student portal system is always down. The officials keep referring their students to the next office and complains die down in the chain of communication.

The Bursar's office is unreachable; the admissions are unreachable. No one is willing to change things. It seems the Division of students Affairs is down too. They do not participate in these issues. We have never seen them advocating for better services delivery for their students. The SRC has talked and talked over and over again about the matters. In fact, I have done so as the Minister of Academic Affairs. The best I can do now is this to make sure the rest of Zimbabwe know about this. Someone must do something and take urgent steps to save NUST!! The NUST standards are dying ladies and gentlemen. Please please move on fast and save our school!!! Alumni, where are you??

The current second year students of 2019 March intake last saw the book back in December 2019 when they were finishing their first year second semester. Since then, they have never been either allowed the chance to learn online or on campus. Is it not their right to learn?? These innocent kids needs to learn! Whichever way they need to learn! They are way behind time and they are already going to graduate late. I wonder what their parents must be thinking spending a full year at home knowing your child must be in school.

I am the Minister of Academic Affairs (incumbent). It is no longer my duty to take on these matters but because there hasn't been the provision to have elections done for a new SRC, I get students complaining to me. I'm hoping for positive strides from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, NUST admin have really really failed us. Besides, we even wrote 2.2 exams with parallel students who lost months of lectures before the lock down began. Who was there to stand for them? Absolutely no one! Why were they losing lecturers? Lecturer strikes!!

NUST learning standards have been destroyed. We love our NUST. We wish to have our kids enrolled at a better NUST than the torturer we experienced. #thinkinotherterms

Fight Corona. Save Education.

Sincerely
Tapfuma Muganiwa
SRC Minister of Academic Affairs

Source - Tapfuma Muganiwa
