Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Operation restore legacy was a no brainer

2 hrs ago | Views
This regime that looked democratic in appearance but grounded in authoritarian rule is a time bomb and waiting for the right time to explode.

The country also looked like a civilian regime where everything was run by civilians in which democratic institutions exist in form but not in substance, because the electoral, legislative, judicial, media, and other institutions are so heavily skewed in favor of current military power holders. To be precise we have what we call a captured state.

The country's political, social and economic stature is burning and in a catastrophic inferno.

The operation restore legacy was a masquarade and a farce. It was a power struggle within the two warring camps called G40 and Team Lacoste.

Zanu PF government is a power monger. The Operation Restore Legacy was all about satisfying their self ego and consolidating their appetite for power not national development as expected.

Since President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa took over from the late Robert Mugabe through a coup, things started getting worse and even Zanu PF supporters have admitted that Mugabe the dictator was far much better than what they are experiencing right now.

People are struggling to survive with an inflation rate of 746.75%/year. Life has become so unbearable in Zimbabwe. The ruling party tried the introduction of #POLAD in order to lure the international community to appear as if there is unity between the ruling party and the opposition but all went up in the smoke. Something is missing within this leadership.

The November 2017 was aptly designed to shift political power from one factional group to the other and it was not meant to restore legacy as expoused by Zanu PF led government.

It was a factional war between Team Lacoste and G40 and had nothing to do with the welfare of ordinary suffering Zimbabweans who are living in abject poverty.

It is so sad to learn that the army through Constantino Guvheya Chiwengwa was used to fight the other faction which has gained ground and traction to take over from the aging and frail Robert Mugabe.

There were no contigent plans designed or put in place soon after the taking over hence this government is struggling to connect the dots.

To show that there was nothing like restoration of legacy , Zimbabweans continue to wallow in poverty and with a number of young people braving the crocodile infested Limpopo river jumping the borders to seek for greener pastures as hunger and unemployment strike in the country.

Things have only got worse and it looks like the current so called new republic does not have any clue on how to fix this country's ailing economy. All hope has been lost and the same applies to the foreign investors who celebrated thinking that time was now ripe to do business with Zimbabwe under the new leadership but alas that was a false start.

In this operation restore legacy Zimbabweans were sold a dummy or in other street lingo the people kicked a flat ball without pressure and did not go anywhere.

The Zanu PF leadership resembles of an engine which has worn out rings and needs a complete overhaul. The country is sinking deep into economic quagmire.

What kind of legacy was restored by this new republic when members of the opposition continue to be harassed,  arrested and jailed for demonstrating against poor governance, looting and corruption?

There is no restoration of legacy when the whole government awards licenses to six national free-to air commercial television without even awarding a single television license to the opposition. Such face powder media reforms are just an embarrassment to the nation.

During Mugabe' era we did not see the army shooting civilians like what the people noticed in 2018 and 2019. Then what legacy was restored?

Zimbabweans must unite and put to task and interrogate this government for selling them a dummy.

Contacts

Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
WhatsApp- +27616868508
Email  - konileonard606@gmail.com


Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga wife's arrest warrants cancelled

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga's wife wheeled to court

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Obadiah Moyo's PA denied bail

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Obadiah Moyo's PA denied bail

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Stay out of customs matters, police told

14 mins ago | 41 Views

Businessman up for money laundering

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Govt rules out return of US dollar

16 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe records massive jump in trade surplus

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa satisfied with Mt Hampden progress

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of killing wife, 5 kids

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Mafume denied bail

18 mins ago | 20 Views

Diaspora remittances up 48% in 10 months, says RBZ

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Fuel smugglers, tax evaders warned

52 mins ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 ZDF members to Colonel

57 mins ago | 278 Views

Warrant of arrest for Marry Mubaiwa

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mt Darwin man lures minor with zap nax

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

MP clashes with mining expert at Ran mine

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

Stanbic continues with digital banking agenda

9 hrs ago | 694 Views

Chief Charumbira finally confirms that 5th Brigade targeted Ndebeles only

9 hrs ago | 3937 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers blasted over reckless no mask Covid-19 'superspreader' birthday party

11 hrs ago | 3757 Views

SARS seizes US$40 million gold coins from Frank Buyanga

11 hrs ago | 6653 Views

Zimbabwe witchdoctor's daughter declined refugee status in New Zealand

11 hrs ago | 5442 Views

'Mnangagwa govt's appetite for bribes has opened up country to lawlessness'

11 hrs ago | 3511 Views

Supervisor bashed for terminating worker's contract

11 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Mwonzora ready to work with Mnangagwa, Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10015 Views

Old US$100 notes remain legal tender

13 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Zanu-PF DCC election dates announced

13 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zacc is going after the dead

13 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Hwange 7 and 8 expansion projects behind schedule

13 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mnangagwa honours King Lobengula's commander

13 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Khupe is a failed politician, says Bhebhe

13 hrs ago | 3672 Views

Civil servants wade into Zanu-PF politics

13 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Ministry orders Girls College students to go for COVID-19 tests

13 hrs ago | 596 Views

Plumtree road fencing tender reeks of corruption

13 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zapu sceptical about Mnangagwa's devolution approach

13 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mudenda tells citizens to put to task 'mute' MPs

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to recapitalise NRZ

13 hrs ago | 607 Views

Phugeni trial in false start

13 hrs ago | 680 Views

Govt mulls ending GMB monopoly

13 hrs ago | 477 Views

Tino's Lyon outsmart Munetsi's Reims

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF putting lipstick on a frog

13 hrs ago | 826 Views

COVID-19 increases vulnerability to HIV infection

13 hrs ago | 344 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare Central Prison

13 hrs ago | 275 Views

Govt wants Telecel, Econet, NetOne to comply

13 hrs ago | 828 Views

Miners still trapped underground

13 hrs ago | 560 Views

Ekusileni fails to reopen again

13 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zesa apologises to residents

13 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Zanu-PF youth executive arrested for violence

13 hrs ago | 307 Views

Motorists, pedestrians can cross border tomorrow

13 hrs ago | 1159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days