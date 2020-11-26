Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

3 years of false promises

24 secs ago | Views
IT is now three years since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over power from the late former President Robert Mugabe with the assistance of the military.

Mnangagwa promised a break from the past.

He proclaimed a zero tolerance to corruption.

He said Zimbabwe is open for business.

But three years down the line, it seems all Mnangagwa's promises have turned out to be pie in the sky.

The promises of rule of law, constitutionalism, and respect of human rights have not been fulfilled.

It seems the new dispensation has taken corruption to a higher level.

The fight against corruption has been politicised. Perceived enemies are the ones who are arrested for petty corruption crimes.

The military has several times been used to intervene in political contestations and so is the Judiciary.

To say life in Zimbabwe was better under Mugabe would be an understatement.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa tours Nehanda statue site

1 min ago | 1 Views

Olinda, Tytan back together?

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Stanbic in eye of 'wage theft' storm

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Mudenda bemoans Parly budgetary allocation

7 mins ago | 5 Views

'Ministry did not approve Mupfumira loan request'

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's govt plans 5-year 200k housing project

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo receives record rains

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Border officials must strictly enforce thorough screening of travellers for Covid-19

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe border posts reopen

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Ziyambi's divorce hearing derailed

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Parirenyatwa's trial deferred

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Facelift for Zanu-PF Chegutu offices

12 mins ago | 6 Views

'Dollarisation was our biggest mistake,' says Mthuli Mcube

12 mins ago | 15 Views

24 senior military officers promoted

12 mins ago | 10 Views

NGOs pouring substantial amounts of money to unite MDC factions

13 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's wife donates masks to school children

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge strides in combating HIV/AIDS

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Chiwenga wife's arrest warrants cancelled

12 hrs ago | 2686 Views

Chiwenga's wife wheeled to court

12 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Obadiah Moyo's PA denied bail

12 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Stay out of customs matters, police told

12 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Businessman up for money laundering

12 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Govt rules out return of US dollar

12 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Zimbabwe records massive jump in trade surplus

12 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mnangagwa satisfied with Mt Hampden progress

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of killing wife, 5 kids

12 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mafume denied bail

12 hrs ago | 382 Views

Diaspora remittances up 48% in 10 months, says RBZ

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fuel smugglers, tax evaders warned

13 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 ZDF members to Colonel

13 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Warrant of arrest for Marry Mubaiwa

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mt Darwin man lures minor with zap nax

13 hrs ago | 504 Views

Operation restore legacy was a no brainer

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

MP clashes with mining expert at Ran mine

15 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Stanbic continues with digital banking agenda

20 hrs ago | 778 Views

Chief Charumbira finally confirms that 5th Brigade targeted Ndebeles only

21 hrs ago | 4785 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers blasted over reckless no mask Covid-19 'superspreader' birthday party

22 hrs ago | 4630 Views

SARS seizes US$40 million gold coins from Frank Buyanga

22 hrs ago | 8789 Views

Zimbabwe witchdoctor's daughter declined refugee status in New Zealand

22 hrs ago | 12597 Views

'Mnangagwa govt's appetite for bribes has opened up country to lawlessness'

22 hrs ago | 4300 Views

Supervisor bashed for terminating worker's contract

22 hrs ago | 1961 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days