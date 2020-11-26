Opinion / Columnist
3 years of false promises
IT is now three years since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over power from the late former President Robert Mugabe with the assistance of the military.
Mnangagwa promised a break from the past.
He proclaimed a zero tolerance to corruption.
He said Zimbabwe is open for business.
But three years down the line, it seems all Mnangagwa's promises have turned out to be pie in the sky.
The promises of rule of law, constitutionalism, and respect of human rights have not been fulfilled.
It seems the new dispensation has taken corruption to a higher level.
The fight against corruption has been politicised. Perceived enemies are the ones who are arrested for petty corruption crimes.
The military has several times been used to intervene in political contestations and so is the Judiciary.
To say life in Zimbabwe was better under Mugabe would be an understatement.
