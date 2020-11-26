Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Civil servants cannot be Zanu-PF leaders

20 secs ago | Views
THERE has always been speculation that civil servants are deeply involved in Zanu-PF politics. Now citizens wonder no more! We hear headmasters and teachers, who are supposed to be in the civil service, have now traded their chalk, for political office ahead of the ruling party district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections later this week.

The teachers and headmasters unashamedly join a magistrate and a prosecutor who have expressed their strong desire to be part of the Zanu-PF bandwagon and the ruling party does not appear to see anything untoward with that.

This is flagrantly unconstitutional and a wrong precedent.

At law, one cannot claim to represent a rainbow public, with all the political colours, on one end and brandish colours of a political party on the other.

But the moulten political system in the country has been worsened by Zanu-PF allowing all this to happen and going all the way to normalise such imprudent acts.

The decision by these government workers to contest for positions in the party defies the claim that Zanu-PF has not captured civil servants such that they allow them to go outright political to further their interests.

Now that we have a sitting magistrate, a prosecutor, a provincial education director and teachers who want to be in the party structures at the same time wanting to maintain the civil service tag, it is time for Zanu-PF to come out clean and act on such.

Citizens are told the party is divided on the matter with some insisting civil servants must stay out of politics or resign from public office if they maintain their burning desire to be Zanu-PF political actors.

It is morally wrong to have civil servants wanting to remain government workers and at the same time being leaders in the governing party.

We have seen the ruling party disregarding that and the argument raised by a headmaster in Masvingo province that he will contest and only resign if he wins but remain in the public service if he loses is as low an argument as it is absurd.

Refreshingly, we had the Zanu-PF secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana recently saying no government employee should contest for political office or assume any position in a political party before resigning from the civil service.

Clear and sound, but the disregard of that perfect position by the constitution can only mean Zanu-PF is not a disciple of the constitution in this regard.

Is it a clear case of ignorance of the power-hungry civil servants or it is absolute arrogance on their part?

Are they now above the law?

The law is clear and section 200 of the Constitution stipulates that no government employee is allowed to further the interests of any political party or cause or act in a partisan manner.

This is a classic test for Zanu-PF to act on these errant civil servants if they are not complicity in this constitutional boo-boo.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

3 years of false promises

56 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa tours Nehanda statue site

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Olinda, Tytan back together?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Stanbic in eye of 'wage theft' storm

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Mudenda bemoans Parly budgetary allocation

7 mins ago | 5 Views

'Ministry did not approve Mupfumira loan request'

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's govt plans 5-year 200k housing project

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo receives record rains

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Border officials must strictly enforce thorough screening of travellers for Covid-19

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe border posts reopen

11 mins ago | 17 Views

Ziyambi's divorce hearing derailed

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Parirenyatwa's trial deferred

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Facelift for Zanu-PF Chegutu offices

12 mins ago | 6 Views

'Dollarisation was our biggest mistake,' says Mthuli Mcube

12 mins ago | 15 Views

24 senior military officers promoted

13 mins ago | 10 Views

NGOs pouring substantial amounts of money to unite MDC factions

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa's wife donates masks to school children

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge strides in combating HIV/AIDS

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Chiwenga wife's arrest warrants cancelled

12 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Chiwenga's wife wheeled to court

12 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Obadiah Moyo's PA denied bail

12 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Stay out of customs matters, police told

12 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Businessman up for money laundering

12 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Govt rules out return of US dollar

12 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Zimbabwe records massive jump in trade surplus

12 hrs ago | 785 Views

Mnangagwa satisfied with Mt Hampden progress

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of killing wife, 5 kids

12 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mafume denied bail

12 hrs ago | 384 Views

Diaspora remittances up 48% in 10 months, says RBZ

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fuel smugglers, tax evaders warned

13 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 ZDF members to Colonel

13 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Warrant of arrest for Marry Mubaiwa

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mt Darwin man lures minor with zap nax

13 hrs ago | 504 Views

Operation restore legacy was a no brainer

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

MP clashes with mining expert at Ran mine

15 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Stanbic continues with digital banking agenda

20 hrs ago | 778 Views

Chief Charumbira finally confirms that 5th Brigade targeted Ndebeles only

21 hrs ago | 4786 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers blasted over reckless no mask Covid-19 'superspreader' birthday party

22 hrs ago | 4631 Views

SARS seizes US$40 million gold coins from Frank Buyanga

22 hrs ago | 8792 Views

Zimbabwe witchdoctor's daughter declined refugee status in New Zealand

22 hrs ago | 12602 Views

'Mnangagwa govt's appetite for bribes has opened up country to lawlessness'

22 hrs ago | 4303 Views

Supervisor bashed for terminating worker's contract

22 hrs ago | 1963 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days