Sanctions hurting innocent Zimbabweans

Opinion / Columnist

ECONOMIC sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and its Western allies do not really affect the rich and powerful as some within the opposition ranks want us to believe.As long as the US continues to use the punitive measures on perceived opponents of democracy who prop up undemocratic regimes, the elite (Zanu-PFled administration) will always have options to evade these sanctions.Their proxies go to the US and get whatever the supporters of rogue regime need.It can, therefore, be argued that economic sanctions by the US are ineffective to affect the work of tyrants.The real sanction that can be effective can be effective on undemocratic regimes is when the country's citizens rise above petty politics and unite to send one clear message through avoiding their businesses.Isolating them locally requires a robust citizenry that separates partisan politics from national issues.