Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Sanctions hurting innocent Zimbabweans

by Worried
3 hrs ago | Views
ECONOMIC sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and its Western allies do not really affect the rich and powerful as some within the opposition ranks want us to believe.

As long as the US continues to use the punitive measures on perceived opponents of democracy who prop up undemocratic regimes, the elite (Zanu-PFled administration) will always have options to evade these sanctions.

Their proxies go to the US and get whatever the supporters of rogue regime need.

It can, therefore, be argued that economic sanctions by the US are ineffective to affect the work of tyrants.

The real sanction that can be effective can be effective on undemocratic regimes is when the country's citizens rise above petty politics and unite to send one clear message through avoiding their businesses.

Isolating them locally requires a robust citizenry that separates partisan politics from national issues.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stanbic named Bank of The Year 2020

21 mins ago | 23 Views

The day of reckoning shall come

24 mins ago | 24 Views

RBZ orders Zimbabwe banks to give forex

2 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Zimbabwe targets airport rehab

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Sikhala says 'It's time for talks with Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Beitbridge to remain open, says Zimra

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

SA junk status a big Zimbabwe problem

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mohadi's former business partner survives shooting

2 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mnangagwa orders courts to respect human rights

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zanu-PF clears 'G40 remnant'

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF officials in kidnapping storm

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

We are not political, claims NGO

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare deputy mayor faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Govt must urgently close schools, says PTUZ

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Soldier jailed 12 months for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chamisa's MPs pay tribute to Mushayi

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Rushwaya's bid to have seized phones back hits brickwall

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

ZOU lecturers paid $5 per exam script, cry foul

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Hunger stalks villagers

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Soldiers accused of gold panning in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Bulawayo appoints caretaker councillors

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Econet shakes up to ride out crisis

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mthuli Ncube to engage industry

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Stolen ambulance belonged to BCC, driver faces disciplinary action

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Protesters deny public violence charges

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Council top brass in US$8m binge

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa tells courts to 'fast track all corruption cases'

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mthuli Ncube ordered to disclose foreign debts by High Court

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

NetOne boss trial moved to next year

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

'Don't bribe VID driving examiners'

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

Lawyer up for theft of motor vehicle

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

One-stop border post to ease congestion at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimra streamlines border operations

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Hideous mayoral robe wears thin

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Police speak on RoilBAAs stoppage

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa urges judiciary to fight corruption

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Econet withholds dividend

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

US$300m for Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police warn motorists

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

CIO operative points gun at his superior

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

2 killed in Bulawayo road accidents

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Motor industry overjoyed by import ban on old cars

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mourner is killed in beer row

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe, SA ready for traffic increase at border post

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tendai Biti probe continues

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Prince Dube set for surgery today

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

More radio stations coming, says BAZ

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Masvingo Town unleashes debt collectors on ZRP to recover $10m

3 hrs ago | 72 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days