Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is Mnangagwa govt new dispensation?

by PS
12 secs ago | Views
WHEN President Emmerson Mnangagwa came into office through a military-assisted transition, he immediately called his government a Second Republic or New Dispensation.

It is critical to have an appreciation of what a dispensation or republic is. With that in mind, I have two or three key interventions that I would like to make as we try to unpack what all this means to the ordinary citizen.

A dispensation is something new, a distinctive arrangement of governance. This means new faces have been brought at the forefront.

It could also imply a new approach to doing government business. Where there was corruption, poor performance, there is now a robust mechanism to protect the public good.

In the Zimbabwe case, Mnangagwa's government is made up of the bulk of ministers who served government since independence with a few coming along the way. The approaches and the system remains as it was — insensitive and unresponsive to the citizens' needs and rights. The pace of reform is not as fast as anticipated.

The new system of governance prevailing now is not yet instilling confidence in the citizenry that it is caring, responsive and passionate about serving the citizens' interests. What makes the system to be weaker is that ministers say a lot of things, but when it comes to implementation, there is a snail's pace.

Things are bad, but the government could lessen the burden by being more sincere, realistic and stop pretending to be nice. It is better to be lied to by a known liar than to be lied to by a person over-emphasising that they are honest and good for the people.

As said above, it is futile to say Zimbabwe is under a new dispensation. It is still the same old story.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zifa, Mamutse take SRC to court

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mapeza wary of Costa dol Sol backlash

1 min ago | 1 Views

US$98k fraud at Bulawayo milling company

3 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: Invited cop 'slaps' pupil

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Harare HR boss re-arrested

4 mins ago | 3 Views

MDC Alliance abduction skeletons tumble

4 mins ago | 6 Views

5 Chitungwiza councillors arrested

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Patient vanishes from hospital, found dead

5 mins ago | 8 Views

The advantages of outsourcing production

6 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zim prison, a crime against humanity' twittered Biti, prisoner - true all because selling out on reforms

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's family must not disturb honouring of our heroine

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Unpacking Nelson Chamisa; MDC Alliance turns into a coven under Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

Pregnant school girl commits suicide by drinking insecticide

13 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Biti charged with assault, denies wrongdoing

14 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Chiwenga's wife in awful pain

14 hrs ago | 2041 Views

JSC pushes for digital delivery of justice

14 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mbuya Nehanda statue ignites debate

14 hrs ago | 867 Views

Gideon Gono's stature abused in scam

14 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Police promote over 5 000 officers

14 hrs ago | 758 Views

Sikhala bids to end Zimbabwe's myriad challenges

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

Government in learner's licence U-turn

14 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Zimra's new online cargo clearance system brews chaos at Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa caps 4959 UZ graduates

14 hrs ago | 178 Views

Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

18 hrs ago | 836 Views

What can we expect from Sun Met 2021?

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu PF MP disciplined for undermining ED

18 hrs ago | 1626 Views

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

22 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Fortune Chasi to fight Ray Vines

22 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Rigging fears dog MDC congress

23 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Sikhala cases spill into 2021

23 hrs ago | 807 Views

Behave or else, Zanu-PF warns

23 hrs ago | 1374 Views

NetOne expansion project to start soon

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Mnangagwa our own Mbuya Nehanda,' says Chinamasa

23 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zanu-PF chefs fingered in Chiweshe gold rush

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Share swap exposes Tagwirei's vast web

23 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Tough lockdown return out, says Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Zimbabwe to miss out on EU's Covid-19 funding

23 hrs ago | 818 Views

Firms evade remitting forex taxes

23 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mthuli Ncube lines up TBs to fund deficit

23 hrs ago | 277 Views

Caledonia sinks US$60m into Gwanda project

23 hrs ago | 440 Views

Court hears of Marry Chiwenga illness in graphic detail

23 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Telecel plagued by operational crisis

23 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa's wife commissions GBV 'one-stop shop'

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

Imperialists destroyed Africa's economic culture, says Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

23 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mudslinging in fight for Makoni DCC chairmanship

23 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

23 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

23 hrs ago | 508 Views

A-Level student struck by lightning

23 hrs ago | 730 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days