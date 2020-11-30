Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

State media must desist from fuelling persecution of CSOs

20 secs ago | Views
On December 1, 2020, The Herald carried a story headlined "NGOs in MDC-A funding scandal", which insinuated, without solid facts, that civic society organisations from Masvingo had funded an MDC-Alliance Youth Assembly congress held on November 29.

The story quoted anonymous sources who claimed that the Community Tolerance, Reconciliation and Development Trust and the Masvingo Centre for Research, Advocacy and Development had funded the MDC-A youth congress although there were no facts to substantiate the allegations.

As Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, we are deeply concerned that this is a desperate attempt by the state to criminalise civic society work and justify clampdowns.

We are deeply disturbed by the fact that the state media continues to be complicit in the clampdown on civic society organisations and ultimately working against efforts to promote democracy in Zimbabwe.

The civic and political space in Zimbabwe continues to shrink with the state media being an accomplice in thwarting citizens' fundamental rights and in some cases, the state media has worked tirelessly to sweep issues of abduction, torture, rape and murder of civic society and opposition activists under the carpet.

This has been worsened by the fact that some state media journalists have turned into ruling party activists and openly declaring their support for Zanu-PF against the ethics of journalism. The stance by the state media comes at a time the government is working on the Patriotic Bill and amendments to the Private Voluntary Organisations Act in an apparent attempt to stifle the work of civic society organisations in
Zimbabwe.

We implore the state media to desist from acting as an appendage of the ruling party and fuelling human rights violations.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bosso to hold elections, AGM

1 min ago | 0 Views

'One year needed to retrieve Esigodini trapped miners'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Sponsorship scuttles PSL mini-league

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Tips on how to build your house

3 mins ago | 3 Views

How do Singaporeans spend their weekends

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo water woes to continue

10 mins ago | 9 Views

HIV reprieve for women

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Obert Mpofu COVID-19 positive

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Government releases 2021 schools calendar

11 mins ago | 11 Views

300 fake Covid-19 certificates seized

12 mins ago | 12 Views

Woman marries two men, gets arrested

12 mins ago | 11 Views

How playing poker can make you a better person

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Mutsvangwa mourns Munyaka

14 mins ago | 12 Views

Parly gets the very short end of stick

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Young business women get windfall

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Kirsty Coventry salutes new pool queen Mikayla

16 mins ago | 5 Views

China Aid installs 200 boreholes in Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 6 Views

How to keep your Zimbabwe business going during this pandemic

18 mins ago | 3 Views

Rats cannot think beyond peanuts

19 mins ago | 22 Views

Govt has no shares in Impala, says Dondo

20 mins ago | 12 Views

FC Platinum completes a double over Costa do Sol of Mozambique

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says saboteurs stand no chance

21 mins ago | 17 Views

'They called me a dissident,' says Thambolenyoka

21 mins ago | 31 Views

Pupils in Zimsec nightmare

22 mins ago | 23 Views

How fiber optic internet will help your company

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa warns wholesalers, retailers

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Schools to remain open

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Chaos at Zanu-PF's DCC polls

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Mthuli Ncube crafts debt control plan

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Re-imagining education in the Second Republic

26 mins ago | 12 Views

Creative ways to make money in the United States

27 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's wife launches school feeding scheme for Harare

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out Covid-19 vaccine soon, says Mahomva

30 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa says 'robust trade reforms pay off'

30 mins ago | 10 Views

ZBC Journalist dies of Covid-19

31 mins ago | 34 Views

Peace Commission shocked after Mnangagwa snub in Gukurahundi genocide reburials

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Buying for buying your next camera

33 mins ago | 11 Views

Biti freed on $10 000 bail

10 hrs ago | 950 Views

Man kills boy, cooks head

10 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Cattle rustler weeps in court

11 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs jostling to take over from Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Zesa cuts home use power costs

11 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Bruising battles in Zanu-PF DCC polls

11 hrs ago | 462 Views

Senior CID officers denied bail

11 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mnangagwa tells off western countries

11 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zifa propose March for PSL

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Macheso releases single

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Local authorities cleansing crucial

11 hrs ago | 90 Views

BREAKING: Obert Mpofu tests Covid-19 positive

23 hrs ago | 4756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days