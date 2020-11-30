Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

When the US media is captured!

2 mins ago | Views
When my mentor, Eddison Zvobgo, returned to his hotel room in London after the Lancaster House Conference, he was met with delirious laughter from his English friend. The cause of laughter was Zvobgo's assertion that the Lancaster Constitution was foolproof.

The American founding fathers, likewise, thought that the media was the guardian of truth, and confirmed this protection by the Title V which reads thus: "Congress shall make no law concerning the press."

Aha! It never occurred to them that the press could be virulently corrupted or bought by interests vying for power. When one hears that 99% of the American media is anti-Republican and anti-conservative, it seems like a nightmare from George Orwell's book.

I was listening to an interview of a Georgia electoral Commissioner. he had 26 batches of votes, each containing 500 ballots.

"how many batches do you have now?" the interviewer asked.

"I have 15," he answered.

"how many are you missing?" "I am missing 11," he answered. "Where are the 11 batches now?"

The commissioner slid into a dark room and was not seen again.

The news bulletin came after. "Mr Trump is making unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in Georgia."

The television is backed up by the New York Times in an editorial, November 6. All the surrogates chime in. "There is no evidence of cheating, no evidence of rigging," and I am asked to ignore what I saw in the interview.

"Ken, you did not see no nothing," to put it in Black English. Alright, alright, I keep my silence.

We are watching the votes as they come in. Arizona has a million votes still outstanding, largely in rural farmland, which, of course, is derisively called Trump country. The news moguls come again.

"Biden is projected to win. Trump must concede." Consider the facts, there a million votes still to come, Trump must concede.

Then there is a long-drawn-out counting. The vote was certified on December 1, almost a month after the election. The rule of thumb is that if an election takes more than a day to count, somebody is cooking up the figures somewhere.

Biden flipped the state of Wisconsin (96% white) by 20 000 votes from Trump. The absentee ballot laws require an application, a handwritten signature on the ballot itself and an address on the outside envelope.

Of the 221 000 mail-in ballots involved, the audit says the following: "In many cases, witness addresses were left out of the envelopes, and clerks, using their own knowledge, cured the ballots."

In addition, ballots arriving after the deadline were thrown into the mix anyhow.

here is the juicy part. The Wisconsin Supreme Court accepted the findings but said it was nobody's business anyhow.

Another juicy bit of information comes from the same audit. Democrats collected votes (called voter harvesting) from the "physically ill, infirm, elderly or disabled", and added the indefinitely confined (mentally ill).

It makes a lot of sense why Democrats did not want any verification of signatures, addresses or other pertinent information.

In defence, Democrats will moralise as follows: "You want to stop people from voting!" This is said with such anger and venom that there is no room for discussion. Or here is another one I find amusing.

The questioner will be asked in a no-nonsense approach: "Are you supporting Trump?"

The questioner forgets that

Trump people live in the US and have a right to be there and to vote for Trump if they choose. now that is getting outside the parameters of civilisation.

Sister Joey Reed, anchor at National Broadcasting Corporation, asked whether Trump's supporters must be allowed back into civilisation after Biden's inauguration.

That is the gist of the Democratic mind.

The Dominion Voter Machines (DVM) were used in five states. The manufacturer is associated with Venezuela's former president Hugo Chavez. Attorney Sidney Potter says that the DVM (akin to the Israeli Nikuv Incorporated used in Zimbabwe) uses algorithms to favour a pre-denominated winner. however, in Georgia, it favoured Biden in rural areas where Trump's supporters would have been more than 80%.

The machines, overwhelmed, crashed.

The Washington Post says that such assertions are nonsense. "There is no evidence that the DVS is connected to Venezuela in any meaningful way. There is no evidence that any such changes (algorithms) were made."

The Post writer, Philip Bump, ends with their theme song that the allegations are unsubstantiated. he does not explain to us how he, in his office, has decided that there is no meaningful connection between DVS and Venezuela apparatchiks.

When the Pennsylvania Legislature Committee called DVS officers to testify, at first they appeared in the room, and then walked away. They have now disappeared into Canada.

A very interesting piece came from former security advisor Susan Rice.

Rice wants Republicans to accept Biden's victory. "Republicans continue to parrot false denials of the validity of President-elect Joe Biden's clear victory," she said.

Secondly, she accuses Trump supporters of concocting conspiracy theories of foreign assistance for Biden from Ukraine.

It was the former administration with the help of the media that for three years set up and concocted conspiracy theories that Trump was a Russian spy. We can name the senior counsellor in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Peter Stryzk, and his girlfriend Lisa Page taking out an insurance policy to defenestrate Trump if he were elected to the presidency.

We also know, from a leaked memo, that on October 16, 2016, The New York Times editorial board met. According to the memo, the editors were told that "these were unusual times" and all caution must be thrown to the wind. everything must be done to prevent, and if elected, to overthrow Trump.

Some realisations come late in life. The Roman philosopher Cicero foresaw circumstances where the guardians could be corrupt. Quis custodiet ipsos custodies? Who will guard the guardians?

Peace.

----
Ken Mufuka is a Zimbabwean patriot. He can be reached at mufukaken@gmail.com

Source - The Standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Red lights flashing over Russian deals

25 secs ago | 0 Views

Grand deal inches closer before oil find

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Top tourist attractions in Singapore - suitable for all age groups

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Turmoil in Zimbabwe's gold mining sector

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Nehanda statue saga rages

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF members boycott DCC elections

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Lockdown takes toll on transporters

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Man commits suicide over son's health

10 mins ago | 5 Views

TelOne to plant 100 000 trees

11 mins ago | 5 Views

'Sanctions hampering prosperity' said Mnangagwa didn't stop US$2 b Blue Roof, Parthenon to greed

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Picking a bank that works for you

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Beware of post-lockdown gravy train

14 mins ago | 6 Views

State media must desist from fuelling persecution of CSOs

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Bosso to hold elections, AGM

16 mins ago | 11 Views

'One year needed to retrieve Esigodini trapped miners'

17 mins ago | 33 Views

Sponsorship scuttles PSL mini-league

17 mins ago | 4 Views

Tips on how to build your house

18 mins ago | 15 Views

How do Singaporeans spend their weekends

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo water woes to continue

25 mins ago | 16 Views

HIV reprieve for women

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Obert Mpofu COVID-19 positive

26 mins ago | 12 Views

Government releases 2021 schools calendar

26 mins ago | 25 Views

300 fake Covid-19 certificates seized

27 mins ago | 26 Views

Woman marries two men, gets arrested

27 mins ago | 28 Views

How playing poker can make you a better person

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Mutsvangwa mourns Munyaka

29 mins ago | 25 Views

Parly gets the very short end of stick

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Young business women get windfall

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Kirsty Coventry salutes new pool queen Mikayla

31 mins ago | 10 Views

China Aid installs 200 boreholes in Zimbabwe

31 mins ago | 10 Views

How to keep your Zimbabwe business going during this pandemic

33 mins ago | 5 Views

Rats cannot think beyond peanuts

34 mins ago | 28 Views

Govt has no shares in Impala, says Dondo

35 mins ago | 20 Views

FC Platinum completes a double over Costa do Sol of Mozambique

35 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says saboteurs stand no chance

36 mins ago | 24 Views

'They called me a dissident,' says Thambolenyoka

36 mins ago | 51 Views

Pupils in Zimsec nightmare

37 mins ago | 31 Views

How fiber optic internet will help your company

38 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa warns wholesalers, retailers

39 mins ago | 28 Views

Schools to remain open

40 mins ago | 20 Views

Chaos at Zanu-PF's DCC polls

40 mins ago | 33 Views

Mthuli Ncube crafts debt control plan

40 mins ago | 8 Views

Re-imagining education in the Second Republic

41 mins ago | 14 Views

Creative ways to make money in the United States

42 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's wife launches school feeding scheme for Harare

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out Covid-19 vaccine soon, says Mahomva

45 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa says 'robust trade reforms pay off'

45 mins ago | 11 Views

ZBC Journalist dies of Covid-19

46 mins ago | 42 Views

Peace Commission shocked after Mnangagwa snub in Gukurahundi genocide reburials

46 mins ago | 23 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days