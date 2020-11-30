Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mthuli Ncube falsely claims there were only US$40m bank deposits under GNU

19 secs ago | Views
IN a clip of an interview with ZiFM Stereo, posted on Twitter on December 3, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube claimed that, under his predecessor, Tendai Biti, deposits in the banking sector were around US$40 million.

"Right now in the banking sector, there's US$1,1 billion, hard US dollars in the entire banking sector. During the government of national unity when he (Biti) was minister, you know how much we had? US$40 million," Ncube said.

According to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) data, bank deposits rose from US$475,37 million at the end of April 2009 to US$3,8 billion at the end of June 2013, when the unity government effectively ended.

The latest available figures, for September 2020, from the RBZ show that there was US$1,12 billion held in foreign currency accounts at the end of that month.

Conclusion
Ncube's claim that banking sector deposits were US$40 million during the subsistence of the unity government between 2009 and 2013 is false.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

News headlines over reform headways

50 secs ago | 0 Views

Border authorities need to be vigilant

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Covid-19, collapsing health systems reverse Zimbabwe's malaria gains

3 mins ago | 2 Views

The top Zimbabwean entertainers

4 mins ago | 2 Views

'Zimbabwe's hyperinflation challenges should be addressed'

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe's difficult path to healing

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Sipho Malunga to deliver lecture on hate speech

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Red lights flashing over Russian deals

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Grand deal inches closer before oil find

12 mins ago | 4 Views

When the US media is captured!

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Top tourist attractions in Singapore - suitable for all age groups

15 mins ago | 2 Views

Turmoil in Zimbabwe's gold mining sector

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Nehanda statue saga rages

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF members boycott DCC elections

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Lockdown takes toll on transporters

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Man commits suicide over son's health

20 mins ago | 13 Views

TelOne to plant 100 000 trees

21 mins ago | 6 Views

'Sanctions hampering prosperity' said Mnangagwa didn't stop US$2 b Blue Roof, Parthenon to greed

21 mins ago | 6 Views

Picking a bank that works for you

22 mins ago | 4 Views

Beware of post-lockdown gravy train

24 mins ago | 6 Views

State media must desist from fuelling persecution of CSOs

25 mins ago | 5 Views

Bosso to hold elections, AGM

26 mins ago | 14 Views

'One year needed to retrieve Esigodini trapped miners'

27 mins ago | 50 Views

Sponsorship scuttles PSL mini-league

27 mins ago | 8 Views

Tips on how to build your house

28 mins ago | 20 Views

How do Singaporeans spend their weekends

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo water woes to continue

35 mins ago | 25 Views

HIV reprieve for women

35 mins ago | 36 Views

Obert Mpofu COVID-19 positive

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Government releases 2021 schools calendar

36 mins ago | 45 Views

300 fake Covid-19 certificates seized

37 mins ago | 32 Views

Woman marries two men, gets arrested

37 mins ago | 57 Views

How playing poker can make you a better person

37 mins ago | 9 Views

Mutsvangwa mourns Munyaka

39 mins ago | 38 Views

Parly gets the very short end of stick

40 mins ago | 12 Views

Young business women get windfall

40 mins ago | 13 Views

Kirsty Coventry salutes new pool queen Mikayla

41 mins ago | 16 Views

China Aid installs 200 boreholes in Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 14 Views

How to keep your Zimbabwe business going during this pandemic

42 mins ago | 5 Views

Rats cannot think beyond peanuts

44 mins ago | 35 Views

Govt has no shares in Impala, says Dondo

44 mins ago | 23 Views

FC Platinum completes a double over Costa do Sol of Mozambique

45 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says saboteurs stand no chance

46 mins ago | 31 Views

'They called me a dissident,' says Thambolenyoka

46 mins ago | 70 Views

Pupils in Zimsec nightmare

47 mins ago | 34 Views

How fiber optic internet will help your company

47 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa warns wholesalers, retailers

49 mins ago | 30 Views

Schools to remain open

49 mins ago | 21 Views

Chaos at Zanu-PF's DCC polls

50 mins ago | 34 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days