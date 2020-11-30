Does ZRP take orders from Zanu-PF HQ?

Opinion / Columnist

MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti was last week arrested and charged with assault for calling a Russian national Tatiana Aleshina an "idiot" after an altercation at the Harare Magistrates Court.Biti was involved in an exchange of words with the Russian outside the courtroom on November 30. Aleshina is involved in a property dispute with one of Biti's clients.Aleshina has also filed a complaint with the Law Society of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Gender Commission against Biti for labelling her an idiot.Biti's arrest came a day after acting Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa called on the police to get to the bottom of the issue. A question then arises: Does the Zimbabwe Republic Police take orders from Zanu-PF headquarters?Last week, a video of a police officer assaulting a schoolchild for not wearing a face mask went viral on social media. While the officer is identifiable, nothing has happened to her, but Biti had to spend the night in police cells for an "idiot" slur. It is only in Zimbabwe where some animals are more equal than others.