Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Motorists face nightmare in Tollgates

2 hrs ago | Views
Motorists are facing a nightmare in tollgates, it is just so frustrating, motorists get delayed trying to navigate in the heavy rains, they then face horror at tollgates when are told swipe machines are not working,

No cash means a long wait in the queue

The officers will then move from one vehicle to the other asking those with BOND CASH, now drama ensues when one with BOND CASH has to move their car from the queue to the front, some are very frustrated are delaying to remove their vehicles, some hooting and screaming in frustration.

Open defecation a health hazard

Some are running pants down to the nearby bush squatting almost openly to relieve themselves, kids doing it near the cars, thanks to the rains that washes away the k*k, people are justified to do it near the road, what you get mugged in the thick while squatting doing number 2, you cannot away with pants under your knees.  I witnessed a 45minutes delay in the queue, was lucky my card worked, tried for this desperate dude by it failed left him there very frustrated,  left others also kicking and screaming,  their cards refusing to work, a health hazard to due to open defecation by motorists near tollgates.

No contingency plan

The officers crisis cross the vehicles and appeared like they have no clue on what to do, they appear overwhelmed. ZINARA must find an efficient and effortless way of managing Tollgates, the first season is coming, there will total chaos this is just a highlight of a potential disaster and road blockade,

Potential frustration induced accidents

Motorists will then drive angry, frustrated, speeding trying to catch up with lost time in Tollgates and in rains, it is a recipe for disaster.

Time is a commodity

Time is a commodity too, some people will be having very important appointments that mean life and death, business appointments, interviews appointments, loved ones appointments they will all have missed opportunities, the economy is also heavily affected, transporters in haulage trucks get paid by the turn of the wheel, courier services, food deliveries, I cannot overemphasize the cost of the delay caused by ZINARA.

Looking ahead

There is a need for an immediate contingency plan at Tollgates as the festive season approaches.
There is a need to allow USD payments too.
There is a need for a prepaid system to avoid all these otherwise avoidable delays.
There is a need for public toilets near Tollgates.
I hope at night motorists are safe in those long queues.

The question is where is the money going from toll fees if cannot improve services at Tollgates?



Source - Michael Mdladla Ndiweni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shock as ballot boxes disappear in ZANU PF Mazowe DCC elections

25 mins ago | 34 Views

Obert Mpofu, wife 'stable'

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Pair arrested for fatal assault on phone thief

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Masiyiwa in Bloomberg's top 50

1 hr ago | 136 Views

School reopening clarified

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Floods hit Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Ma9Nine popularises Ndebele dancehall

1 hr ago | 120 Views

More laboratories set shop in Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Ran Mine rescue mission to stop

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Delta Beverages loses case against SA firm

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Council lies on bus terminuses exposed

1 hr ago | 240 Views

3 killed in mine mishap

1 hr ago | 99 Views

US Embassy under fire over Biti defence remarks

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Govt goes after corrupt land buyers

1 hr ago | 106 Views

'Africa must solve own security issues'

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa mourns journalist Janet Munyaka

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chaos in Zanu-PF DCC polls

9 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Former Zanu-PF official vows to take Mnangagwa head-on

9 hrs ago | 3845 Views

Mwonzora underfire over congress

9 hrs ago | 1808 Views

US raises concern over Biti arrest

9 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Businessman loses US$98k in botched deal

9 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Council pounces on illegal operations

9 hrs ago | 712 Views

Lack of funds forces BCC to suspend rehabilitation of Masiyephambili Road

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimtrade trains Bulawayo youths

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Red flag raised over rising teen pregnancies

9 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chamisa's Harare City Council taking ratepayers for granted

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Does ZRP take orders from Zanu-PF HQ?

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zifa stuns PSL clubs

9 hrs ago | 298 Views

Police warn corrupt officers

9 hrs ago | 264 Views

Simbisa Bulawayo outlet employees test positive for Covid-19

9 hrs ago | 362 Views

SHOCKER: Kid seen with live snake in pillowcase

14 hrs ago | 3235 Views

Chief Mtshana hero status: A veiled insult on Matabeleland

23 hrs ago | 2596 Views

Chamisa speaks on future

23 hrs ago | 4347 Views

Zimbabwe health care network - What you need to know

23 hrs ago | 542 Views

A new lease of life for Washington Arubi

23 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Zimbabwe fourth in cricket Super League

23 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Nakamba to stay at Villa'

23 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Bold revamp doubles EcoCash capacity

23 hrs ago | 1075 Views

What's going on with Zimbabwe soccer?

23 hrs ago | 326 Views

Top traveling apps to make your business travels better

23 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mthuli Ncube falsely claims there were only US$40m bank deposits under GNU

23 hrs ago | 518 Views

News headlines over reform headways

24 hrs ago | 374 Views

Border authorities need to be vigilant

24 hrs ago | 271 Views

Covid-19, collapsing health systems reverse Zimbabwe's malaria gains

24 hrs ago | 104 Views

The top Zimbabwean entertainers

24 hrs ago | 239 Views

'Zimbabwe's hyperinflation challenges should be addressed'

24 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe's difficult path to healing

24 hrs ago | 156 Views

Sipho Malunga to deliver lecture on hate speech

24 hrs ago | 322 Views

Red lights flashing over Russian deals

24 hrs ago | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days