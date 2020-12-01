Albert Ngulube an exceptional MP as communities are urged to guard to natural resources

Opinion / Columnist

RURAL communities should jealously guard against the plundering of their natural resources which they should use to improve their welfare. We only have ourselves to protect our own resources.The wanton cutting of trees and unorthodox harvesting of Mopani woodlands and the Mopani worms by syndicates should not be allowed to continue.This was said by Beitbridge East Legislator, Cde Albert Nguluvhe during the district tree planting day held at Fula integraded garden in Ward 3 on Friday.He said the Government was committed to sound environmental management practices which protect forests. Cde Nguluvhe said it was very critical to protect trees and the natural environment from veld fires which have seen the country losing thousands of hectares to uncontrolled fires.During this year's fire season, which runs from July to October there were 848 fire incidences that destroyed 491 883 hectares of land.Last year (during the same period) they were 1013 fires which burnt 650 137 hectares of land."In times such as these when global warming and climate change have become talking points, we need to ensure that our forests play a key role in climate change mitigation," he said. Cde Nguluvhe urged people to plant trees and also guard against indiscriminate cutting of trees. He said communities like Beitridge were rich in Mopani woodlands where Mopani worms (Amacimbi) were found. "A multi-purpose plant has been set up at Matshiloni area to commercialise the extraction and packaging of Amacimbi, which communities should take advantage of," said Cde Nguluvhe.He said the covid-19 pandemic has seen more people realising that some trees are medicinal hence the need to up environmental conservation methods."May this serve as an encouragement to protect existing forests and to plant more trees so that we can fight these diseases and viruses," said Cde Nguluvhe. If communities do not look after their natural resources no one will do that for them. We have a God given natural resources. God made us Custodians and stewards of our land. Stewardship means personal management of things on behalf of others. We look after our resources on behalf of our future our present and our past. We are the only ones who can keep our land attractive and profitable to us.Also reported in the Herald ZimbabweVazet2000@yahoo.co.uk