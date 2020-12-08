'Uploading evidence of Mnangagwa looting. Don't miss it!' twittered Moyo - 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi'

Opinion / Columnist

"Today (8 December 2020) I will upload unimpeachable evidence that Mnangagwa, and his wife Auxillia, are the real barons of money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe. Don't miss it!" twittered Professor Jonathan MoyoProfessor Jonathan Moyo, corruption has been institutionalised in Zimbabwe, the wholesale looting of diamonds that has been taking place in Marange and Chiadzwa for decades was approved by the Zanu PF/GNU cabinets and parliaments dating back to 2006!It was the Zimbabwe government's cabinet that granted the diamond mining concessions to all the operators.The late Edward Chindori-Chininga 2012 report to parliament revealed the details of the mining concessions: the holders do not keep any records of the quantity and quality of diamonds, no record of where the diamonds are sold and for how much, no record of who the partners are and how much each is earning, etc., etc. This is all done for the purpose avoiding cooperate or individual tax liabilities!Similar mining concessions have been granted in other areas such as gold, platinum and lithium and in other areas.Since the wholesale looting has cabinet and parliament approval, other state institutions such as the Auditor General, tax collecting bodies, ZACC, the Police, etc. have all been told to stay out of all these ring-fenced areas.It is no secret that Mnangagwa and many of his cabinet members are the Godfathers of corruption; corruption has been legalised and institutionalised; this is why it is impossible to uprooted corruption as long as Zanu PF remains in power!Of course, Professor Moyo would know all the juicy details of who the Godfathers of corruption are, their holdings, how they amassed their wealth, etc., etc. Professor Moyo was a Zanu PF insider for decades and was shrewd enough to know the dirty details of what was going on in the party and to keep a record. He is now willing to share some of the records with us.It was just a matter of time before the truth about the corruption and rot in Zimbabwe came out. Mnangagwa, Mugabe, etc. they all knew the truth cannot be hidden forever. "Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!" as one would say in Shona!