Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Uploading evidence of Mnangagwa looting. Don't miss it!' twittered Moyo - 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi'

08 Dec 2020 at 18:32hrs | Views
"Today (8 December 2020) I will upload unimpeachable evidence that Mnangagwa, and his wife Auxillia, are the real barons of money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe. Don't miss it!" twittered Professor Jonathan Moyo

Professor Jonathan Moyo, corruption has been institutionalised in Zimbabwe, the wholesale looting of diamonds that has been taking place in Marange and Chiadzwa for decades was approved by the Zanu PF/GNU cabinets and parliaments dating back to 2006!

It was the Zimbabwe government's cabinet that granted the diamond mining concessions to all the operators.
 
The late Edward Chindori-Chininga 2012 report to parliament revealed the details of the mining concessions: the holders do not keep any records of the quantity and quality of diamonds, no record of where the diamonds are sold and for how much, no record of who the partners are and how much each is earning, etc., etc. This is all done for the purpose avoiding cooperate or individual tax liabilities!

Similar mining concessions have been granted in other areas such as gold, platinum and lithium and in other areas.

Since the wholesale looting has cabinet and parliament approval, other state institutions such as the Auditor General, tax collecting bodies, ZACC, the Police, etc. have all been told to stay out of all these ring-fenced areas.

It is no secret that Mnangagwa and many of his cabinet members are the Godfathers of corruption; corruption has been legalised and institutionalised; this is why it is impossible to uprooted corruption as long as Zanu PF remains in power!

Of course, Professor Moyo would know all the juicy details of who the Godfathers of corruption are, their holdings, how they amassed their wealth, etc., etc. Professor Moyo was a Zanu PF insider for decades and was shrewd enough to know the dirty details of what was going on in the party and to keep a record. He is now willing to share some of the records with us.

It was just a matter of time before the truth about the corruption and rot in Zimbabwe came out. Mnangagwa, Mugabe, etc. they all knew the truth cannot be hidden forever. "Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!" as one would say in Shona!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2576 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 843 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 478 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1798 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4969 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1467 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 923 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 167 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1205 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 677 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

17 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

17 hrs ago | 694 Views

3 family members die in car crash

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

17 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

17 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

17 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

17 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days