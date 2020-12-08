Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga betrayed Zimbabweans' aspirations

08 Dec 2020 at 21:33hrs | Views
THE year 2020 is coming to an end, my soul is speaking to the ever-suffering people countrywide. All of them seem to have spent the better part of the last three years reflecting on the tragedy that befell us on November 17, 2017 leaving an indelible mark on democracy and the aspirations for Zimbabweans.

The question has always been why and how it happened. Well, Zanu-PF brigades will defend it as a black revolution awaiting to deliver a corruption-free nation, especially that the military operation was carried out ostensibly to remove criminals around the late former President Robert Mugabe who is lying at his rural home not far from the revered "Heroes Acre" in Harare.

But Masipula Sithole would have said, did we not see it coming, the operation was staged to protect the economic interests of a few.

I can see people unable to stand upright and getting frail with little hope for tomorrow, all hope seems to have faded on November 17.

While the ordinary citizen, is obviously bearing the brunt of basic economic survival determined by a political order, very few seem to understand why and how Zanu-PF won the election "resoundingly" when all signs were indicating an end to Zanu-PF and the beginning of a new dispensation under an MDC Alliance-led government.

Fortunately, our people do not know of Mbuya Nehanda's statue or Chinese mega deals, they want bread, butter and milk on the table, stable electric power for the irrigation project at Murombedzi growth point, jobs for the grandson who recently completed his degree, they want to know why Maidei died giving birth to a babbling daughter in the 21st Century.

Getting few dollars to grind mealie-meal is now a nightmare, citizens are resorting to traditional means.

I was one of the many people who naively thought that VicePresident Constantino Chiwenga was the Messiah we had been waiting for. The country was and is still in a state of lawlessness.

Many citizens thought a lawless country needed a strongman to restore order, that strongman outside democratic spheres was Chiwenga. He had the power to put a civilian transitional authority in place, but instead he surrendered power to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Corruption is getting worse and the economic decay is unprecedented, corrupt people are getting top posts in government and some are now ambassadors, precious minerals are being smuggled every minute.

It is free for all so long one is well connected. So instead of removing criminals around Mugabe, it is evident that a new group of criminals is surrounding the current leadership. This is the time to regroup, provide leadership and take charge of the direction this country is heading. Comrades fall, the revolution beckons and motherland spills hope for mankind.


Source - newsday
