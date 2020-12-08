Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | Views
As much as I pray each day for God Almighty to strengthen Zimbabweans so that we finally have the boldness, decency, and self-respect to stand up, in demanding our rights for a divinely-appointed dignified, respectable, and honourable life - that we so richly deserve, yet denied by a ruthless, cowardly, and corrupt ruling elite - there is always someone, or some people, out there, who seem intent in going against these earnest prayers, through their cowardice, quivering, and wavering - which, appears, to know no bounds.

The latest, in this never-ending string of unparalleled cowardice - with each episode being worse than the last, with maddening regularity - is the reported about-turn by nurses, who are said to have issued a shameless apology to the ministry of health and child care, for demanding salary increments, personal protective equipment (PPEs), and improved working conditions...including a return to flexible working hours, which their minister (Constantino Chiwenga) had revoked, in spite of there being a prior contract between the employer and employees.

Initially, I assumed this was just another prank by malicious peddlers of lies - especially, in this age of fake news - but, the more I studied this matter, the more I was convinced that it was true.

Of course, I am still praying that this will, eventually, turn out to have been one huge misunderstanding.

However, as the situation pertains, I am still gravely petrified and dumbfounded, as to exactly why extremely underpaid, overworked, and ill-treated workers - who, since June 18 this year, and other numerous times before, had embarked on protracted industrial action, demanding their God-given rights from their employer (the government of Zimbabwe) - had suddenly found it 'prudent' to relinquish this struggle, fall on their knees, and and beg for mercy.

Surely, 1,110 nurses, out of the 1,200 employed at one of the largest public health care facilities in the country (Sally Mugabe Central Hospital) - who are said to have rescinded on their dignity and worthy cause - is not something to be taken lightly.

To add insult to injury, these same nurses had, in last month's (November) high court ruling, effectively won their case challenging the health minister's unilateral cancellation of the flexible working hours arrangement between the nurses and government - yet, in what can only be described as twisted, perplexing, and inexplicable, they turn around, apologize for winning their case, and promise to comply with the illegal move by their employer.

Talk about 'shave reurombo' - Shona idiom, referring to someone who acts as if possessed by some malevolent spirit of self-inflicted poverty.

Honestly, why - after going through that commendable, self-respecting, and, most times, perilous successful journey of industrial action, and litigation against their employer - wake up one morning and decide that they were no longer interested in a better livelihood - yet, in the same breath, declaring their preparedness in pursuing an "amicable resolution to problems"?

What "amicable resolution to problems" do they truly expect - considering that the main reason they undertook these actions, in the first place, was largely due to their employer's arrogance, stubbornness, and unwillingness for an "amicable resolution to problems"?

Are we, as Zimbabweans, then to be taken seriously - if this is the seriousness, or lack of, that we perceive our God-given rights to a dignified, respectable, and honourable life?

Were these nurses threatened - taking into account that their minister is a feared former military general, known to have led the coup d'etat, that ousted the late ruthless tyrant Robert Gabriel Mugabe in November 2017?

If that is the case, then we are a lost, hopeless, and 'future-less' nation - as, there can never be a prosperous, democratic, and developed society, without a people who have the guts to fearlessly and unwaveringly stand up, and speak up for their rights - no matter the consequences, and the apparently menacing nature of their leaders.

Need we be reminded that, even those in the so-called 'developed' and 'democratic' world, did not get these rights on a silver platter - but, unflinchingly and gallantly 'fought' for them at the dawn of their republics, having suffered untold brutality, corruption, and injustices at the hands of their tyrannical leaders, usually monarchies...and, are still struggling for a better life, as witnessed by the likes of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States of America, in the face of police brutality.

Therefore, I always find it utterly ridiculous and laughable how we, in Zimbabwe, are so prone to envy these nations - and, like making comparisons with them, against our own sorry state - yet, without appreciating how they attained such a livelihood.

Any people who are prepared to compromise on their God-given rights, also deserve compromised rights. Half-baked action, always breeds half-baked results. As we can not have it both ways.

The world does not work that way. It is akin to a fish craving a successful life on dry land.

It is time that Zimbabweans were clear - firstly, within each and every individual's own heart - as to exactly what we want in our lives, and this great country. Once we know that, we then, have to be brutally honest, within ourselves, whether we know what it will take to achieve this desire, and are prepared to do so.

If we are not, then, please let us stop fooling ourselves that this 'dream life' will ever be attained - as those who choose to sleep, will not reap. It is as simply as that

The time has come, when we stopped always pointing the finger at the government for our suffering, as we need to grow up, and own up for our own role in this.

We are culpable, by virtue of our own cowardice, and that blame can not be transfered onto anyone else.

We can not have our cake, and eat it at the same time. What do we really want as Zimbabweans? Do we even know?

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and speaker. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263733399640 / +263715667700, or Calls Only: +263782283975, email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com.

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 848 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 480 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1799 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4974 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1467 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 167 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1205 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 678 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

17 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 694 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 803 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days