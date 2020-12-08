Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

3 hrs ago | Views
I have often been so hard on the Christian community, for their apparent indifference and docility in the face of a relentless, concerted, and evil campaign of terror and injustice callously unleashed upon the defenceless and vulnerable people of Zimbabwe, by their own leaders - who are mandated by God Almighty, to protect, care, and love those that they lead, in the same fashion that our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus loves us...that He even gave His own life, in order for us to have our own.

My grief is understandable, as what manner of a believer and follower of this same Jesus would look aside, or insipidly watch, whilst his or her own brethren and sistren is stripped bare of every inch of his or her dignity, self-respect, and honour - by a heartless opportunistic ruling elite, who have no qualms at all, looting the nations' vast resources for their personal aggrandizement, yet the majority of the citizenry is cast into poverty, and abandoned to the ravenous caprices of the world?

Can anyone - who lamely remains silent, at the clear sight of the murderous, brutal, cold-blooded persecution vented against those who dare oppose these obvious horrendous crimes against humanity - honestly claim to be a lover of Christ...the same Jesus who commanded us to "love one another as I have loved you" - and, how is that love expressed: "Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one's life for his friends" (John 15:12,13).

Indeed, it is undeniable that undertaking such a risky task of speaking out, and standing up, against the heinous barbarity of our ruthless leaders, is extremely dangerous - but, is that not what Christ expects of us: "to lay down one's life for his friends", and are our fellow Zimbabweans not our friends?

Was that not what Jesus', and His Apostles', lives were all about on this earth? Were they not persecuted for their brave and firm stance on doing God's work? Did Christ Himself not say that, all those who did His work would be persecuted, and be killed?

So, why are we, as Christians, so afraid?

Could this mean that we are not genuine Christians - who fearlessly obey his commandment to "open your mouth for the speechless...and plead for the cause of the poor and needy" (Proverbs 31:8,9)?

Are those who mock and ridicule Christians correct after all, when they rightly accuse us of merely pretending to worship Jehovah God, solely due to our own insatiable lusts, as we are simply after the promises of wealth and affluence, without playing our part in serving and obeying Him?

God said, we should "open our mouths, and plead" for the voiceless, oppressed, and poor - not solely praying for them, or donating aid - because we are obliged to submit to His every command, and not place our own rules and standards, usually that we feel more comfortable and safer with.

If we are too cowardly to fearlessly confront evil, then we have no business claiming to be true followers of Christ, who have been anointed by the power of the Holy Spirit - as, even Simon Peter, who denied Jesus three times, due to crippling fear, but once anointed by the Holy Spirit, feared no one, and spoke boldly for Jesus, even in the face of death.

So, why can today's Christians not do the same? Are we afraid of losing the little comforts and luxuries that we have - just like the ruler who had come to Jesus asking what he should do to inherit eternal life, and He answered, "Sell all that you have and distribute to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven, and come, follow Me", however, the man became very sorrowful, for he was very rich, and did not want to let go of these, for Christ (Luke 18:18-23).

That is the same character which we have today as Christians. We are cosmetic Christians, who are not prepared, and actually become sorrowful, when the truth of what it truly takes to be a follower of Christ hits us.

We are all too prepared to be self-righteous and self-conceited hypocrites, when we brazenly attack all others we consider to be acting against God's will, or whom we label sinners - yet, can not utter a single word of rebuke, when our own leaders are busy stealing, killing, and destroying our livelihoods and nation.

Honestly, what is worse - although, every sin is equal in the eyes of Jehovah - between that drunkard we are always criticizing, or a government that loots uncountable trillions of dollars worth of our nation's resources, impoverishes millions of citizens and turns them into beggars, whilst brutalizing any perceived opponents?

If we are cowardly to "open our mouths, and plead" - something clearly not to be expected of any Holy Spirit anointed child of God - then, at least...at the very least...can we pray for a better leadership than what we currently have.

Of course, the Holy Bible also commands us to respect our leaders - however, this merely means, "treat with consideration, and honour", yet, never equated to not holding them accountable.

Can each and very Christian - both Zimbabwean and non-Zimbabwean - please, pray, in our individual homes, for God to set us free from the sadistic and dark bondages and shackles of this ruthless regime.

As with anything else - for instance, crime, or diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, and so forth - merely praying for a better life, without the cause of the problem being removed from its grip, is unworkable. If there is a serial rapists, robber, or murderer in our neighborhood, would we not pray for him to move away, or be caught and brought to justice?

So, why not a brutal, repressive, and uncaring ruling elite - which, has turned the lives of millions of those they are supposed to lead, protect, and care for, into an endless nightmare, fraught with untold suffering, tears, and death?

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and speaker. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263733399640 / +263715667700, or Calls Only: +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com.


Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

University rankings misleading

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

17 hrs ago | 1711 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

17 hrs ago | 289 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

17 hrs ago | 145 Views

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

24 hrs ago | 1787 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

24 hrs ago | 465 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days