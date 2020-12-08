Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo moots road network expansion

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) says it will expand its road network as the current system has been overwhelmed by the increase in both vehicular and human population.

The city's master plan consultant, Tiisetso Dube of Job Jika and Associates, this week outlined that the local authority needed to make a provision for an efficient transportation system that meets the needs of its people.

"(The council) to establish a road network system that allows safe movement for all road users and inter-linked to other transportation modes to ensure good access to all sectors in the city," Dube said in his presentation during a consultation meeting by the city fathers.

He added that the provision would be made to "strengthen and improve the following ring road systems in the city, inner city ring road around the perimeter of the CBD and the outer ring road to be linked to Bulawayo Drive".

Also on the master plan is a list of new roads which have to be constructed, among them the extension of Cowdray  Park corridor to join Masiyephambili and Victoria Falls roads, extension of Cowdray Park corridor to meet the 60km road and the outer road to link Nyamandlovu and Victoria Falls roads.

Another road extension is the outer ring road to link Intemba Drive and a new road to be constructed to link Victoria Falls Road and the Airport Road.

Dube said the master plan would also embrace a variety of forms of public transport, including conventional buses, commuter omnibuses, trains, and taxis.

The consultant also highlighted that a provision shall be made for overnight parking facilities for heavy vehicles at designated sites.

This comes at a time the local authority seeks to expand its master plan beyond its borders as it now faces a critical land deficit.

