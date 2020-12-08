Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe will pay dearly for super low covid-19 cases; vaccine cut to match, 5.2%

2 hrs ago | Views
There is such a wide discrepancy between Zimbabwe and SA's official covid-19 cases and deaths.

Zimbabwe has 11 162 cases and 306 deaths compared to SA's 845 083 cases and 22 952 deaths. Given the heavy human traffic between the two countries one expected Zimbabwe's figures to be roughly 1/4 those of SA given our population is in the same ratio.

The reason for the discrepancy is immediately obvious when one looks at the number of corona virus tests, 44 074 tests per day for SA. Adjusting to match population size, Zimbabwe should be doing 11 000 or so tests but is doing only 1 577 tests per day or 14.3%.

The penalty for not carrying out as many tests as one should is that many people with the virus are missed out. And so many people who should otherwise be in isolation continue mixing with the rest of the population, spreading the virus.

Failing to correctly identify corona virus deaths will also result in the spread of the virus since the strict burial protocol will not be followed.

There is a scrabble for the vaccine and poor countries like Zimbabwe depending on donated vaccine will be among the last ones to get it. UK was the first country to get the Pfizer vaccine but it will be a year or more before Zimbabwe gets enough to vaccinate the at high risk group. It will be two years or more before it gets enough to vaccinate the whole population.

The amount of vaccine Zimbabwe will get for the high risk group and then the general population will be based of the OFFICIAL reported cases 11 162 which are 5.2% of the 211 000 cases or 1/4 of SA.

So by failing to carry out the covid-19 tests as diligently as SA Zimbabwe has missed out as much as 85.7% of the cases, people who should have been in isolation but instead have been spreading the virus. What is more, the country's very low official cases and deaths have put the country in the at low risk category and will be treated accordingly. If the official figures are 5.2% of what the real figures are then we will get 94.8% of the vaccine and other assistance we should.

There is no doubt that this Zanu PF government is pleased the country has one of the lowest covid-19 cases and death in the world. The country is certainly paying dearly for the lie with human suffering and lives and it is not even worth a farthing!



Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC preoccupied with opposing itself' said Moyo - no substitute for quality, especially with life at stake

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Ritual and superstition - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Top cop nabbed at tollgate in possession of gold

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

5 poachers gunned down

11 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Bulawayo schools demand money for PPE from parents

11 hrs ago | 486 Views

Chiwenga sued by bereaved mom

11 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Harare home demolitions 'A Zanu-PF govt-MDC Alliance council resolution'

11 hrs ago | 775 Views

Bulawayo moots road network expansion

11 hrs ago | 663 Views

2020: A year of political drama

11 hrs ago | 394 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

17 hrs ago | 1060 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 324 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

17 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

17 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

17 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

17 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

17 hrs ago | 572 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

17 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

17 hrs ago | 634 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

17 hrs ago | 830 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

17 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

17 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

17 hrs ago | 124 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

17 hrs ago | 431 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

17 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

17 hrs ago | 386 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

17 hrs ago | 145 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

17 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

17 hrs ago | 219 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

17 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

17 hrs ago | 178 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

17 hrs ago | 211 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

17 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

17 hrs ago | 80 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

17 hrs ago | 1327 Views

University rankings misleading

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

17 hrs ago | 337 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

17 hrs ago | 138 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

17 hrs ago | 86 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

19 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days