Jonso's mortal combat

Opinion / Columnist

EXILED Professor Jonathan Moyo has been busy burning the midnight candle. This week he ran a long Twitter thread that purportedly exposed with raw evidence the first family, that is, President ED Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia as the barons and beneficiaries of money laundering and gold smuggling by one Mohamed Zakariya Patel. He said the evidence covered the period from May 24, 2018 to January 14, 2019!In the 21-frame thread, Moyo concludes: "What emerges is that Mnangagwa's so-called anti-corruption campaign is fake. Mnangagwa has weaponised corruption, not to fight it, but to criminalise his opponents and has used that criminalisation to cover up his and his family's corruption as captured in the 'Zaks Dossier'!"The facts and the implications of the WhatsApp chats between Mohamed Zakariya Patel and Ishmaiel Moosa Lunat speak for themselves; exposing serious crimes. The people must hold Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia to account, without fear or favour. State House is now a looting haven!"Everyone knows Moyo has a long-standing feud with the First Family; after all he is in exile due to their ascendancy to power. As an interested part therefore his work cannot be taken hook, line and sinker. Should Moyo be believed? The answer is simple: only the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) can go to the bottom of this.Why Zacc? Because it has a point to prove to the nation and the world at large; and the point is that it is not a captured institution. Recently aspersions have been cast at it regarding the deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, John Mangwiro, who stands accused of influencing NatPharm to give a US$6 million tender to a company he has an interest in. it merged Zacc has not acted as quickly as it did in similar cases particularly the one involving former Health minister Obadiah Moyo who was quickly arrested, brought before the courts and relieved of his duties. It turned out Mangwiro could be getting protection from someone powerful, believed to be none other than one of the VPs.Zacc now has a lot on its plate: can it let such serious allegations against the head of state just go uninvestigated? What would Zimbabweans, let alone the world, think about the corruption investigation body's usefulness?But Jonso compromises himself by being too personal. He spews his bitterness almost on a daily basis accusing the ruling party and its leaders of crimes he himself was a part to or which he was involved in by omission and commission.Gukurahundi is one of his favourite themes in his endless struggle to pull down Mnangagwa. In this struggle he seems to want to absolve Robert Mugabe, who was Prime Minister and commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The 5 Brigade, which supposedly undertook the atrocities, reported to him personally but Jonso wants the world to believe otherwise and point the finger solely at Mnangagwa.