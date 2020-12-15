Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Can anything good come from Lupane?

1 min ago | Views
CAN anything good come from Lupane? Kenny Canaan Moyo known as Kenny Mangena responded to this question, not by mere talking, but through his career in music.

He went to Mphahlwa 3 and Mbondo Primary Schools and then Mabhikwa Secondary School.

When he start singing in 1977, music had already opened the world at large for him. He took singing as a profession in 1990 where he joined Isizukulwana singing group.

Moyo, because of his uniqueness as a guitarist, had been asked by different artistes to play for them, including Obediah Matulana and Chase Skuza, to mention a few.

He later joined Black uMfolosi in 1995 as a vocalist until he left for the United Kingdom in 2001 for greener pastures.

Driven by passion, the married father of four does music workshops in different schools and colleges in the United Kingdom, creating a legacy and earning a living from his talent.

The artiste supported popular guys including Albert Nyathi and Mechanic Manyeruke, among others. He also shared the stage with icons such as the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Thomas Mapfumo, Suluman Chimbetu and Skhuza.

He composed solo albums titled Viva Lupane and Baba Bani Lo? He is working on new album Shut Up To Live. The artiste is also a Ndebele novel writer.

Nyathi, the most popular poet, described Moyo as a hard worker, armed with skills and friendly, calling him umahlekelela.

Moyo is happy that art is growing in Bulawayo and hopes that soon things will be good.

He encouraged youths not to abandon their God-given talents. The talented musician attempted to publish a book, but for some reason the project collapsed, leaving him to concentrate on nurturing up-and-coming musicians.

Moyo defied the odds. He is one of Lupane's success stories. Music has taken Moyo to the world.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Govt warns errant drivers

28 secs ago | 0 Views

Kadewere, Nakamba honour legend Ali Dube

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe to host ODI WC qualifiers

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dealt a severe blow

5 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa 'bans' Zanu-PF members from social media

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Man assaults cops

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam under investigation

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Powerspeed to delists from ZSE

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Master KG promotes Zimbabweans on upcoming Jerusalema album

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwean scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

7 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa commends Cabinet

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Stanchart in eye of storm over Mthuli Ncube tax

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Goose or Gander: Govt bans Xmas parties

8 mins ago | 13 Views

Fortune Chasi's fight to be held on Boxing Day

12 mins ago | 19 Views

Mafume must stop shifting blame

12 mins ago | 12 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

13 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora inflows set for record levels

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean diplomat lands top UN post

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Mohadi returns

14 mins ago | 19 Views

Armed robbers prosecutor on the run

15 mins ago | 22 Views

Netflix adds Strive Masiyiwa to Board Of Directors

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Soldiers severely tortured 2 men while praying on mountain

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Covid-19 seed maize relief programme

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

CAPS United ordered to settle 2017 debt in United States dollars

12 hrs ago | 922 Views

Defence takes police officer to task over Mafume bribe claim

12 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Chamisa's Senator dies

13 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Dr Chiwenga launches his book titled 'Goose or gander'

13 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Registar general's trial continues

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

State queries suspension orders in Rushwaya case

13 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Prosecutor suspended for concession of Abdul's bail

13 hrs ago | 923 Views

MDC mayor charged with contempt of court

13 hrs ago | 325 Views

Machete weilding robbers jailed 10 years

14 hrs ago | 465 Views

RBZ to sell Fidelity Printers & Refinery

16 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Mnangagwa says DCCs must unite Zanu-PF party

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Khupe's MDC challenges Bhebhe's High Court application

16 hrs ago | 1143 Views

'Chamisa's MDC controlled by G40,' says Mwonzora

16 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Govt's shoddy road-job exposed by torrent rainfall

16 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Who are we Black People?

16 hrs ago | 510 Views

Stanbic Bank zero-rates digital banking platform for clients

16 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accessed US$1.5 billion in offshore facilities in 2019

17 hrs ago | 353 Views

Jonso's mortal combat

17 hrs ago | 866 Views

Las Vegas investor takes a gamble on a Zimbabwean gold mine

17 hrs ago | 536 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans smuggling goods across Limpopo River

18 hrs ago | 882 Views

Hollywood based Zim make-up artist opens up on career

21 hrs ago | 688 Views

2020 - Top 10 Google Searches in Zimbabwe and what they mean

21 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Demolition of houses: An insensitive and unjustified gesture

21 hrs ago | 714 Views

Khupe's party in flames

24 hrs ago | 5865 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure over DCC mess

24 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Mwonzora says confident of victory

24 hrs ago | 1823 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days