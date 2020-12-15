Opinion / Columnist

CAN anything good come from Lupane? Kenny Canaan Moyo known as Kenny Mangena responded to this question, not by mere talking, but through his career in music.He went to Mphahlwa 3 and Mbondo Primary Schools and then Mabhikwa Secondary School.When he start singing in 1977, music had already opened the world at large for him. He took singing as a profession in 1990 where he joined Isizukulwana singing group.Moyo, because of his uniqueness as a guitarist, had been asked by different artistes to play for them, including Obediah Matulana and Chase Skuza, to mention a few.He later joined Black uMfolosi in 1995 as a vocalist until he left for the United Kingdom in 2001 for greener pastures.Driven by passion, the married father of four does music workshops in different schools and colleges in the United Kingdom, creating a legacy and earning a living from his talent.The artiste supported popular guys including Albert Nyathi and Mechanic Manyeruke, among others. He also shared the stage with icons such as the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Thomas Mapfumo, Suluman Chimbetu and Skhuza.He composed solo albums titled Viva Lupane and Baba Bani Lo? He is working on new album Shut Up To Live. The artiste is also a Ndebele novel writer.Nyathi, the most popular poet, described Moyo as a hard worker, armed with skills and friendly, calling him umahlekelela.Moyo is happy that art is growing in Bulawayo and hopes that soon things will be good.He encouraged youths not to abandon their God-given talents. The talented musician attempted to publish a book, but for some reason the project collapsed, leaving him to concentrate on nurturing up-and-coming musicians.Moyo defied the odds. He is one of Lupane's success stories. Music has taken Moyo to the world.