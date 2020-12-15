Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF goes after nurses

2 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party has accused nurses of working with the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, saying their tendency to go on strike from time to time was meant to distabilise President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

Nurses affiliated to the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) have since 2018 engaged in sporadic job actions to demand better salaries and working conditions.

Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said nurses appeared to have a broader opposition agenda to destabilise government.

He said the politburo on Wednesday saluted a handful of nurses at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (formerly Harare Central) and those from Bulawayo, who apologised to government for defying orders to discontinue flexi hours and return to a 40-hour working week.

"We also took note as politburo of the positive gesture by nurses at Sally Mugabe Hospital who bravely broke ranks with the opposition-aligned Zina and returned to work," Chinamasa said.

"That is the kind of patriotism we want to see from civil servants."

Last week, Sally Mugabe Hospital nurses reportedly apologised to the then acting Health minister Amon Murwira at a meeting held at the institution.

The rest of the nurses across the country, however, rejected the government order, refusing to report for work and sued Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga, who suffered an embarrassing defeat at the courts.

Government responded by removing the nurses from the payroll.

Chiwenga has been using military tactics on nurses and doctors to strike fear and instil discipline among the health workers.

In July, government deployed soldiers and the police to stop nurses from protesting. Government also removed many of the nurses from the payroll and in September, introduced stringent measures to stop health workers to get clearance certificates to seek greener pastures. It is also trying to force trainee doctors to work under the military.

Chinamasa's remarks irked the nurses who in turn blasted Zanu-PF for using terror tactics to silence them from pushing for a living wage.

Zina president enoch Dongo said it was shameful for Zanu-PF to use threats and lies to silence nurses. He claimed that those nurses who apologised were arm-twisted in a desperate bid to destabilise the association.

"That is cheap politics. We are there for the welfare of nurses and that has nothing to do with politics. Ours is a labour issue and not politics," he said.

Dongo accused individuals of wanting to politicise their labour dispute with the government for selfish ends.

"Clearly, the statement by Chinamasa is misleading. Why has it ended up to that level? The issue with government spilled into the courts and we have two judgments in our favour. Does that mean the High Court is also working with the opposition?" he queried.

Dongo said nurses maintained that they were incapacitated to go to work and also would not want to congest workplaces because of COVID-19.

Zina last month took government to court twice and on both occasions, the High Court ruled that nurses were right and were entitled to continue with the flexible working-hour system.

Dongo said the government was the one which was supposed to apologise to the nurses for acting in a manner which the court said was "incorrect".

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another armed robber gets bail

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

How South Africa can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chamisa a 'shameless liar', claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

2 hrs ago | 886 Views

Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

2 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mwonzora fires salvo at MDC-Alliance

2 hrs ago | 967 Views

Demolitions a well-crafted political script

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

'Air Zimbabwe lacks capacity to reinstate fired workers'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe among bottom 50 in use of technology

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Army chief, minister sucked in mine row

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mangudya slams Ncube tariff increases

2 hrs ago | 855 Views

Mozambique presses for Zimbabwe military intervention

2 hrs ago | 759 Views

Khupe's MDC-T to hold decentralised extraordinary congress

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Council shuts water treatment plant

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Airlink launches flights between Cape Town and Harare

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother to child HIV transmission worrisome, says Dr Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

WFP seeks US$204m to feed hungry Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

NRZ suspend commuter train services in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

BCC supplementary budget approved

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Why is govt silent about the COVID-19 vaccine?

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ibumba festival roars to life

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimra surpasses net revenue collection target

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chipezeze falls out of favour

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Vela escalates BDO fight

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Power outages hit Mpilo Hospital

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa launches HIT innovation hub

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

MDC Alliance council hikes Bulawayo rates by 400%

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Fired Gweru Town Clerk fights back

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Schools reopening date remains January 4

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Imports cripple milling industry?

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on the Zimbabwe we want

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

2 Zimra officials up for abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

One-stop shop to lure investors for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Budiriro demolitions disabled victim gets $500 000

14 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

14 hrs ago | 964 Views

Chiyangwa's 50 children maintenance bill

15 hrs ago | 3529 Views

Senior cop dies 3 days into retirement

15 hrs ago | 2283 Views

'Recalled MDC-T members not allowed at congress'

15 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Mnangagwa 'aide' loses vehicles worth US$160,000

15 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Zimbabweans move into SA's deadly power's stations and make them home

15 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Mafume to spend xmas holiday behind bars

15 hrs ago | 408 Views

EcoCash to hike transaction charges in January

15 hrs ago | 477 Views

Prosecutor arrested for granting notorious armed robber bail

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zhovhe dam overflows

15 hrs ago | 569 Views

Immigration ready for festive traffic

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Paedophile stepdad gets 18 years behind bars

17 hrs ago | 777 Views

5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

19 hrs ago | 526 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days