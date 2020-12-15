Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Demolitions a well-crafted political script

3 hrs ago | Views
SO the demolitions have been suspended for the duration of the rainy season? This was expected as soon as the whole issue of demolitions made headlines.

Everyone must have known the script: bad guy versus good guy. In this case, the bad guys were the opposition-led councils who allegedly ordered the demolitions, although it has become clear the ruling party was more involved in the order to demolish than the councillors themselves.

The good guy obviously has become the ruling party which ordered the destruction to be stopped. The idea is that urban dwellers who have been victims of the demolitions would now view the ruling party as the real deal in the context of the coming 2023 elections.

Urban voters have in the past two decades voted overwhelmingly for the opposition, much to the embarrassment of the ruling party which has often been labelled a "rural party" for its dominance of the rural vote.

But if truth be told, all the known land barons belong to the ruling party; some of them even holding senior positions in Zanu-PF. If they are not ruling party apparatchiks they're mostly proxies of senior party officials.

One trend has emerged, whenever an election is on the horizon, these party apparatchiks somehow get access to land on which they quickly resettle people and have them registered as voters.

They're enrolled into the ruling party and coached on how to vote. They become "property owners" and in order not to lose the newfound property, they vote for the ruling party. But this hasn't been quite effective considering the party has continued to lose in urban settlements so the demolitions become revenge operations.

By now people ought to have seen through this and refused to be settled outside what is procedural. And how do those whose properties were destroyed feel when the close neighbours have been spared the horror?

It's so unfair!

Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another armed robber gets bail

2 hrs ago | 692 Views

How South Africa can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa a 'shameless liar', claims Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

3 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

3 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mwonzora fires salvo at MDC-Alliance

3 hrs ago | 1126 Views

'Air Zimbabwe lacks capacity to reinstate fired workers'

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe among bottom 50 in use of technology

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Army chief, minister sucked in mine row

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mangudya slams Ncube tariff increases

3 hrs ago | 962 Views

Mozambique presses for Zimbabwe military intervention

3 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF goes after nurses

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Khupe's MDC-T to hold decentralised extraordinary congress

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Council shuts water treatment plant

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Airlink launches flights between Cape Town and Harare

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mother to child HIV transmission worrisome, says Dr Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

WFP seeks US$204m to feed hungry Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

NRZ suspend commuter train services in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

BCC supplementary budget approved

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Why is govt silent about the COVID-19 vaccine?

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Ibumba festival roars to life

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimra surpasses net revenue collection target

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chipezeze falls out of favour

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Vela escalates BDO fight

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Power outages hit Mpilo Hospital

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa launches HIT innovation hub

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

MDC Alliance council hikes Bulawayo rates by 400%

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Fired Gweru Town Clerk fights back

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Schools reopening date remains January 4

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Imports cripple milling industry?

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on the Zimbabwe we want

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

2 Zimra officials up for abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

One-stop shop to lure investors for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Budiriro demolitions disabled victim gets $500 000

15 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

15 hrs ago | 968 Views

Chiyangwa's 50 children maintenance bill

15 hrs ago | 3566 Views

Senior cop dies 3 days into retirement

15 hrs ago | 2300 Views

'Recalled MDC-T members not allowed at congress'

15 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mnangagwa 'aide' loses vehicles worth US$160,000

15 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Zimbabweans move into SA's deadly power's stations and make them home

15 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Mafume to spend xmas holiday behind bars

15 hrs ago | 411 Views

EcoCash to hike transaction charges in January

15 hrs ago | 484 Views

Prosecutor arrested for granting notorious armed robber bail

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zhovhe dam overflows

15 hrs ago | 573 Views

Immigration ready for festive traffic

15 hrs ago | 146 Views

Paedophile stepdad gets 18 years behind bars

18 hrs ago | 781 Views

5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

19 hrs ago | 528 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days