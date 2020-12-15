We need a functional economy: Open ZISCO, CSC, NRZ, CCZ first !!!

Opinion / Columnist

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is the Head of Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking - ZIST, and he is also a leading Project Management Consultant, and he can be contacted at tinamuzala@gmail.com

Few days ago, I read a statement about the First lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa coming up with an initiative " National Dress Code", which she is going to confer or launch, for some of words, it is word on the streets, we are not aware of the definition, the objective, and some of these events are not necessary considering the burden of our national fiscus. Government must have priorities prior to economic development targets using the economic recovery framework. We need a functional economy, backed by increase in productivity. Some of these state functions, banquets, dinners, breakfasts clearly shows lack of priorities in service delivery at hand. We need a hands on leadership which must get to the ground, use development and economic indicators to come up with a Strategic Thinking framework to rescue the former SADC breadbasket economy. Launching such a project at the time when over 80% of citizens are facing a bleak x mas clearly shows that leadership may be out of touch with what is on the ground.I'm failing to understand what the national dress code will help our economy, and what is the key objective prior to the project? We have ailing state companies like Mineral Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, NRZ, Cold Storage Commission, and many others, it is my hope that Government must set their priorities right, by redirecting expenditure to the mainstream economy. Economy is production, and increase in exports, therefore by settling our balance of payments. National Dress Code must be done by corporate world or backed by corporate world using corporate social responsibility ( CSR).Focus must be on :1. Redirection of expenditure to the critical sectors of the economy such as Agriculture, infrastructure development, mining, industry, tourism and private sector2. Address the huge local and external debt. We have a debt obligation which must be addressed.3. A proper National Development plan4. Citizen perspective is very important. Engage citizens5. Seperate politics and Development6. Introduce a proper business model to run this country7. Cabinet reshuffle is long over due8. Policy direction of the country is critical.9. Cut expenditure. Unnecessary state functions must be banned. Make use of District and provincial officials to officially open small and non existing footbridges.10. Liberalize economy. Allow all players to participate in economic activities. We have projects like Command Agriculture which must be open to everyone for bidding purposes. State Procurement Board must be regulated in line with Parliamentary Act.11. What is the role of Deputy Ministers? Do we need Deputy Ministers in all ministries?12. Review of investment policy. Nature of deals must be reviewed13. We need a proper Economic Recovery framework/ Plan14. Leadership should be a reflection. You need a mirror for reflection. Political acumenship is very important.15. Our nation must not depend on handouts. Creat employment. Pour money in the mainstream economy.16. Privatization of state companies is the way to go.17. Devolution policy framework18. Strategic Engagements is important.19. Human Rights obligations20. We need a Solution oriented and focused thinking development frameworkHopefully this statement will circulate in leadership circles including civic society, Government, heads of parastatals, church, Research oriented Organizations and all citizens.We need a clear plan for our country !!!