Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Nehanda couldn't have such loaded boot and youthful face

8 secs ago | Views
The listening presidentof Zimbabwe ED Mnangagwa has rejected the youthful-looking statue of liberation icon Mbuya Nehanda saying the proper face should be a lot more wrinkled and resemble that of a woman well past middle age. The president issued the statement in agreement with many Zimbabweans who had complained about the well packed modern looking Chihera Charwe Nehanda Nyakasikana.

This was revealed by presidential spokesperson George Charamba who told State media that Mnangagwa prefers a statue depicting an elderly, wrinkled Nehanda which most Zimbabweans can relate to. Said Charamba: The Nehanda must reflect the true Nehanda.

When we have that kind of artistic production there are key features which must ensure that onlookers immediately connect with the production and one key feature has to do with the physical appearance of the real-life figure you are talking about so the President immediately reacted he wanted to understand why artistically VaMutasa had decided to make Nehanda look a lot more youthful.

Then it emerged that the reality is that VaMutasa had in fact done something that approximated Nehanda in life but the authorities at the monuments and museums were of the different view they thought the artistic production must convey and communicate vigour, permanence, the youthfulness of the spirit which Nehanda incarnates or personifies so they then suggested that Nehanda be made a lot younger to suggest that buoyancy which they wanted to communicate to the onlooker.

The President and majority of Zimbabweans didn't agree and as it turns out that youthful face of Nehanda will be put away and will have a Nehanda who is closer to how the good lady looked in real life which means a lot more wrinkled well past middle-aged but of course showing the strength and stresses of captivity.

The Mbuya Nehanda statue, which is yet to be erected in central Harare, has become a source of ridicule with critics saying it resembles a "slay queen".

Many perverted minds took turns to make obscene jokes on the icon. In the midst of the lose minded jokes voices of genuine views was heard and as in his nature the cde listened and acted to the majority view.

This rearrangement of Mbuya Nehanda's face will delay the erection of the statue.

The erection of Mbuya Nehanda's statue is an honour which is long overdue. Many Zimbabweans have praised the president for his humble spirit and the honouring of the icon.

Many countries honour their heroes through statues and naming roads and buildings after their heroes. In catholic churches they have statues of Biblical heroes while in Scotland there are statues of their heroes like David Livingstone and many others. This is then trend in many countries and the decision to honour Mbuya Nehanda is a noble plausible decision taken by the president.

Among other heroes with statues already erected is father Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Nkomo.

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk

Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa must fulfil promises for sanctions to go,' says sanctions denialist UK

50 mins ago | 72 Views

MDC chaos worsens

51 mins ago | 183 Views

Xenophobic tensions surge in South Africa

54 mins ago | 161 Views

Another murder rocks Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 199 Views

ZIMTA Mashonaland Central Boss Acquitted

9 hrs ago | 559 Views

The benefits of an education degree

9 hrs ago | 1220 Views

'Tribal rifts in Bulawayo impacting on service delivery'

11 hrs ago | 1686 Views

'Zapu 1963 split was the genesis of tribalism'

11 hrs ago | 1110 Views

ZAPU celebrates 59th anniversary

11 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF officials links with land barons exposed

11 hrs ago | 1163 Views

SA curfew forces Beitbridge border post to close at 10pm daily

12 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Mayhem rocks Khupe's camp

12 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Daggers drawn in Zanu-PF over land barons

12 hrs ago | 425 Views

Tempers flare as Covid-19 hits Harare school

12 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chamisa mayor's arrest raises dust

12 hrs ago | 943 Views

Man marries off daughter for US$10

12 hrs ago | 848 Views

Double trouble for Zimbabwe's poorly paid teachers

12 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Farmworkers demand forex

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

Paying for access in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Is the MDC burying its head in the sand?

12 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe's deepening human rights crisis under the cover of lockdown

12 hrs ago | 57 Views

It's time to stop the rot in our country

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimra blow for rice dealers

12 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zimbabwe banks weather the storm

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

CCZ bemoans price increases

12 hrs ago | 203 Views

UK trucks importer enters Zimbabwe market

12 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Why Netflix chose Masiyiwa for its board

12 hrs ago | 456 Views

Musona in Covid-19 crisis

12 hrs ago | 271 Views

Nakamba commits to Aston Villa

12 hrs ago | 273 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D show cancelled

12 hrs ago | 134 Views

Bulawayo's unsung 'heroines' honoured

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Border jumpers defy Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 147 Views

Speeding 40-tonne mine truck kills 2 elephants

13 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe to resume manufacturing ARVs

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zinara to introduce e-tolling

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangawa says Zimbabwe is preparing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis man-made'

13 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bulawayo shelves water shedding

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

Emergency passport applications in Harare only

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe to set up 15 gold servicing centres

13 hrs ago | 84 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants raise red flag over Liberation Struggle Act

13 hrs ago | 384 Views

Chiwenga and the decolonisation of the field of political science

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

Unity Accord: Pan-Africanism & nationalist leadership legitimacy

13 hrs ago | 42 Views

Forex earnings inch closer to US$6 billion

13 hrs ago | 110 Views

Free sanitary wear for school girls

13 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF official killed at a 'shebeen'

13 hrs ago | 513 Views

Traffic surges at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

School in Vumba renamed after Joshua Nkomo

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa launches 'National Dress Fabric'

13 hrs ago | 446 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days