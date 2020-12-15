Nehanda couldn't have such loaded boot and youthful face

Opinion / Columnist

The listening presidentof Zimbabwe ED Mnangagwa has rejected the youthful-looking statue of liberation icon Mbuya Nehanda saying the proper face should be a lot more wrinkled and resemble that of a woman well past middle age. The president issued the statement in agreement with many Zimbabweans who had complained about the well packed modern looking Chihera Charwe Nehanda Nyakasikana.This was revealed by presidential spokesperson George Charamba who told State media that Mnangagwa prefers a statue depicting an elderly, wrinkled Nehanda which most Zimbabweans can relate to. Said Charamba: The Nehanda must reflect the true Nehanda.When we have that kind of artistic production there are key features which must ensure that onlookers immediately connect with the production and one key feature has to do with the physical appearance of the real-life figure you are talking about so the President immediately reacted he wanted to understand why artistically VaMutasa had decided to make Nehanda look a lot more youthful.Then it emerged that the reality is that VaMutasa had in fact done something that approximated Nehanda in life but the authorities at the monuments and museums were of the different view they thought the artistic production must convey and communicate vigour, permanence, the youthfulness of the spirit which Nehanda incarnates or personifies so they then suggested that Nehanda be made a lot younger to suggest that buoyancy which they wanted to communicate to the onlooker.The President and majority of Zimbabweans didn't agree and as it turns out that youthful face of Nehanda will be put away and will have a Nehanda who is closer to how the good lady looked in real life which means a lot more wrinkled well past middle-aged but of course showing the strength and stresses of captivity.The Mbuya Nehanda statue, which is yet to be erected in central Harare, has become a source of ridicule with critics saying it resembles a "slay queen".Many perverted minds took turns to make obscene jokes on the icon. In the midst of the lose minded jokes voices of genuine views was heard and as in his nature the cde listened and acted to the majority view.This rearrangement of Mbuya Nehanda's face will delay the erection of the statue.The erection of Mbuya Nehanda's statue is an honour which is long overdue. Many Zimbabweans have praised the president for his humble spirit and the honouring of the icon.Many countries honour their heroes through statues and naming roads and buildings after their heroes. In catholic churches they have statues of Biblical heroes while in Scotland there are statues of their heroes like David Livingstone and many others. This is then trend in many countries and the decision to honour Mbuya Nehanda is a noble plausible decision taken by the president.Among other heroes with statues already erected is father Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Nkomo.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk