'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

It was 2004 to 2007 USA ambassador to Zimbabwe, Chris Dell, who said in a leaked cable back to Washington that Morgan Tsvangirai "was a flawed and indecisive character who, if he ever got into power would be an albatross round the nation's neck!" He came to this conclusion after meeting Tsvangirai on a few occasions.

The observation spoke volumes about those around Tsvangirai who had elected him their leader ever since the MDC's launch in 1999. It also spoke volumes of the people of Zimbabwe themselves who were risking life and limb to elect Morgan Tsvangirai and company to carry out the important task of bringing about the democratic changes the nation was dying for.

Tsvangirai and his MDC banded mongooses did get into power, in the 2008 to 2013 GNU, and had the golden opportunity to implement the raft of democratic reforms which SADC leaders had managed to get Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies to agree to. The banded mongooses failed to get even one reform implemented in five years; proving beyond all reason able doubt that MDC leaders were breathtakingly corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless.

Events have proven that Ambassador Dell was right, Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC banded mongooses have become an albatross round the nation's neck but only because the ordinary Zimbabweans themselves have failed to see the banded mongooses for the corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless individuals they all are even with all the benefit of hind sight?

"Schools are without water and sanitation facilities that meet the needs of the students and teachers," commented Karsten Noko in The Standard/Bulawayo24.

"How is it that a party (MDC) that was formed as the vanguard of the working class today fails to turn all these grievances into political action and put pressure on the ruling party?

"How is it acceptable, for the over two million people who voted for Nelson Chamisa and the MDC, that they seem to accept that the ruling party and its handlers will loot the country dry?

"How long do they plan to roll over and play dead for?

"Should we be waiting until the next election and then start campaigning a few months ahead of the elections - only to cry foul when the ruling party yet again rigs the elections?"

All these are all very pertinent and urgent questions one would ask any other opposition but not the MDC! There is a mountain of evidence to show MDC leaders are beyond the pale.

MDC has failed to implement even one democratic reform in 20 years, even when they had the chance to do so during the GNU. And ever since the GNU the party has participated in flawed and illegal elections knowing that doing so would give the vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy.

They have also known that Zanu PF was giving away a few gravy train seats to entice the opposition to participate. And this they could not resist.

"How long do they plan to roll over and play dead for?" Is a foolish question to ask; MDC leaders are not playing dead, they are dead!

By hanging on to MDC, Zimbabweans are not doing themselves any favour; they are holding back the search for the competent women and men to implement the reforms. For the nation to search for quality leaders the people must first accept the reality that MDC leaders are not up to the task!

It is the ability to pay attention to detail that enabled Ambassador Dell to see Tsvangirai for who he was, even after meeting him a few times, - a flawed and indecisive character who will be a milestone dragging the nation into the abyss.

It is the inability to pay attention to detail that is stopping many Zimbabweans from seeing MDC leaders for the corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless leaders they are. MDC will never implement any democratic reforms necessary for free, fair and credible elections. They failed to do so when they had the golden opportunity, during the GNU; it is naive to believe they can do so now when Zanu PF has all the trump cards.

Detail matter! Detail is absolutely everything!


Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
