Greed costing Khupe-led party

I HAVE seen Press statements from the MDC-T 2014 Matabeleland South and Harare provincial leadership teams instructing people from their respective provinces not to attend the extraordinary congress which was scheduled for Saturday because the due processes as provided for in the constitution were not followed in conducting provincial elections.The real extraordinary congress of the MDC-T ordered by the Supreme Court is the one that is convened by the appropriate MDC-T 2014 structures and anything short of that is bogus and will be challenged in the courts.Already I have read of an intention by someone in the MDC-T 2014 South Africa province to take the bogus MDC-T leadership to court if it had unconstitutionally proceeded with the congress and that is a good warning that should not be taken lightly.All the parliamentary recalls by the MDC-T, which were unfortunately endorsed by Parliament, are not in line with the Supreme Court judgment which recommended the holding of an extraordinary congress.The mandate given to acting MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe, and if she failed, to Morgen Komichi by the Supreme Court was simply to hold an extraordinary congress to replace the late Morgan Tsvangirai as president of the MDC-T nothing more.The fact that a time limit was given meant that should they fail, the parties would continue the way they were operating until the Supreme Court ruling was announced.Many people, myself included, have spoken against the way the bogus national council and standing committee were handling things.I even advised that the MDCT was born out of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), hence there was need to seek the labour body's mediation, and my advice fell on deaf ears, only to read a statement from the ZCTU that someone in the bogus standing committee had falsely communicated that the ZCTU would supervise the election process on Saturday.Komichi, Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora and all those they are working with in this failed project, should accept reality and resign in shame. This charade must stop forthwith. This greed will cost those aligned to this project their political careers.