Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies? Well, Matabeles had no idea until Shona leaders announced it and even went on to declare an unprovoked war against them."Let's all Shonas, Zezurus, Manyikas and Karangas unite against the common enemy- the Ndebeles".This was Zimbabwe Chiefs Council President, Fortune Charumbira when he was campaigning for a Student Representative Council position during his student days at the University of Zimbabwe in the 1980s at the pick of Matabeleland genocide. Although he did not say why, how and when Matabele people became the enemies of the Shona, his statement was unambiguous. It was received with a rapture of applause by other Shona students as there was no mistake on who their enemy was.Mnangagwa, the current President of Zimbabwe and the most heartless living Shona, viewed Matabeles as less human. He is on record referring to them as cockroaches that needed to be annihilated using pesticide.He is yet to retract his satanic speech, a sign that he still views Matabele people as cockroaches that should be obliterated.The commander of Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade, Perrance Shiri thought he was doing the world a favour by murdering and raping innocent Matabele civilians, for he said, "It would be a blessing to the world if they (the Ndebeles) are destroyed. I'm sure their days are numbered."Like many dead Matabeleland genocide perpetrators, Perrance Shiri died this year without apologising or withdrawing his hateful statement, leaving an evil message, especially to young Shonas that slaughtering innocent and unarmed Matabele masses is good for the world.Judging by the above statements and many others by many other gugurahundists, it is as clear as day that whether they like it or not, understand it or not, Matabeles are regarded as enemies of the Shona supremacist system, its beneficiaries and supporters.As Shona leaders articulated in their statements, their main mission is to wipe Matabele nation out of the face of the earth by all means possible. It is not MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela or Israel Dube saying it, but the Shona leaders said it themselves.Those were not just empty threats. Out of tribal hatred for Matabele people, the Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade was deployed in Matabeleland. Over 40 000 innocent unarmed Matabele civilians were dastardly murdered.Pregnant women had their stomachs ripped apart with bayonets to kill both mother and foetus. Lactating mothers were forced to crash their newborn babies with maize pounders. Some people were thrown into disused mine shafts or buried alive in the shallow graves.Evil prevailed and brutality against humanity varied depending on how much pain the all Shona Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade wanted to inflict on Matabele genocide victims on a given day.Over 100 000 women including school-going girls were raped. In some cases, the vaginas of the victims were burnt with plastic paper soon after the act. Over 100 000 Matabele homes were burnt to ashes. Over 300 000 Matabeles were maimed to live with the pain until their death. In many cases, people died of internal injuries. Over 1 million Matabeles were displaced into neighbouring countries to live a painful life as refugees. The remaining 3,5 million Matabele face tribal hatred, tribal oppression, tribal domination and tribal discrimination under the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe.After all these heinous acts against the people of Matabeleland the Matabeleland genocide architect and perpetrator, Emmerson Mnangagwa has the guts to stand before the people of Matabeleland and the world to announce that he wants to dig up Matabeleland genocide graves. For what good reason?If the heartless Matabeleland genocide perpetrator and 2017 Zimbabwe coup plotter has finally repented, he must first go to Mozambique Nyandzonya and Chimoio to exhume and rebury thousands of Shonas who were killed by Rhodesian soldiers during the Zimbabwe independence war in 1976 and 1977.He cannot rush to exhume and rebury the bodies of his enemies that he killed between 1980 and 1987 for being born Matabele, leaving those of his Shona tribe buried in the shallow graves in a foreign country.The so-called Unity Day event held on December 22 every year is a mockery to His Majesty, King Mzilikazi the founder of Matabele nation. It is a mockery to His Majesty, King Lobengula who died while fighting against colonisation of Matabele nation. It is an insult to both survivors and dead Matabeleland genocide victims.It is a deceptive event where perpetrators celebrate the success of Matabeleland genocide and 1979 Grand Plan while the genocide victims are made to celebrate the death of their innocent relatives and eventual capture, marginalisation, domination and oppression by the Shona supremacist government.Who is the enemy of the people of Matabeleland? Without any doubt, it is the Zimbabwe Shona supremacist system, its supporters and beneficiaries.Matabeleland Liberation Organization (MLO) does not recognise the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe and its constitution, that includes the myth called Unity Accord and the resultant Unity Day Event.We are not Zimbabweans, we will never be Zimbabweans and it humiliates us a great deal to be referred to as such.We stand still and firm on our demand for the restoration of Matabeleland state as at 3 November 1893 and our second demand of US$100 billion as reparations for Matabeleland genocide or its equivalent in the forthcoming digital currency system.We implore the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa to be man enough and respond to the Notice Of Demand For The Restoration of Matabeleland State sent to the Zimbabwe government by MLO President Cde Paul Siwela in 2015 and 2018 and the follow up letters thereof.We further demand that he arrange negotiations to discuss how Matabeleland and Zimbabwe can be separated peacefully without shedding a single drop of blood.Izenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs