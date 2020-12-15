The days we celebrate, why?

Opinion / Columnist

This is to black people, particularly Zimbabweans. The day called Christmas Day, what is it really? Can someone tell me what happened on this day called Christmas? Why is it being celebrated? Has it any bearing to our history as a black Zimbabwean nation? We are fond of celebrating things that have no meanings to our history or bearings to our lives. When are we going to be us? Who is us anywhere? It pains me to see a black kid celebrating so innocently, so ignorantly and happily some day and he just doesn't know why.Questions are shot away by instilling fear on us. Who is behind all this? Please tell me what Christmas is exactly. Can we trace it to our ancestral history? What is wrong with our history that we hate so much and we choose not to even remind ourselves of it? Who is behind casting so much aspersions to our lives and history and why was it ever allowed to happen? The word 'independence', what is it's meaning exactly. I believe it means getting rid of all the historical bondages of colonization and retaining our identity. Did we even try to do that after 18 April 1980? People want are we doing?The Ndebeles tried to at least restore one of their legacies stolen at colonisation and give themselves a bit of identity by traditionally installing a king, but no, they were threatened with arrests, why? Do you know what, I keep forgetting, it's the date of our so called independence, so much that I text my friends to make sure I've got the right date. That on its own means this day 18 April 1980 is a lie. We have not lived it to its billing. The most important days of my life are the birth days of my parents, their deaths days and my birth day. I will never forget those, no matter what.I've no cultural date to celebrate thanks to colonisation. Please let us put a meaning to our lives because it's a great gift from God and only you can live your life and not someone else. So, when you celebrate something you dont know the meaning of, you are not putting any value into your life and your ancestral history. You agree with me, you don't agree, please know that its only me, but who is you in this? Can you give me a better version of our national values because right now I'm lost? What I know and would like everyone that cares to take note of is that any cultural event with terminologies that are not in your language vocabulary is foreign and therefore watch out for what it is intended to achieve.I'm going on holiday but I'm not going to celebrate anything, see you around next folks, please take care.Clemen Moyo writes in his own right as a human rights activistclemenmoyo@gmail.com