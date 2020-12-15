Zanu PF displaying lack of skill or ability

Opinion / Columnist

ZANU PF leadership is pathetic to say the least, its decisions leaves a lot to be desired. It looks like it is bent on staying put. It's not about being in power forever, but it's about improving the nation's fortunes. It is sad that our leaders are displaying ineptitude.They should enjoy leadership when those they are leading are seeing their lives improving, not what we are witnessing, where everyone is languishing in poverty except for those in the Executive and those occupying high offices.With Zimbabwe being run like a private company, it is unfortunate that we see some people singing praises for failure. What is wrong with us Zimbabweans? Is this what we call patriotism when only a few are plundering resources at the expense of the majority?They should be ashamed of themselves. We are all in this country because it belongs to us all. What kind of mindset are they modelling in the youngsters?