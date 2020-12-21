Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

Opinion / Columnist

UNDER the late Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith and President Robert Mugabe, also late, Christmas was not so miserable and it is sad that people are yearning for the "good" old days.At least one had tea with milk and bread spread with jam and cash to take to the rural areas.People had clean water good roads, jobs, health, but two years into President Emmerson Mnangagwa's five-year term, Zimbabweans are foregoing basic necessities on Christmas day let alone soft drinks which are now considered a luxury.Some are wondering if the heavens have been taken over by Satan.Is our good Lord seeing what is happening in our country? I wouldn't be surprised if people started organising resistance groups.Who still remembers the 2017 promises which Mnangagwa made to the people? Maybe bank queues are now perfect baits to lure fed-up people to revolt.The Holy Scriptures in Proverbs 29 vs 2 are being fulfilled When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.