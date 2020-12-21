Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

1 hr ago | Views
I AM shocked at how golden opportunities have been missed to put Zimbabwe on a healing and recovery path.

When the late former President Robert Mugabe was removed from power by the army, President Emmerson Mnangagwa missed an opportunity to reintegrate and reconstruct Zimbabwe much to the chagrin of suffering citizens, who took part in the street marches to force Mugabe out.

Then came the July 30 2018 elections. Yet another opportunity to reform and democratise went begging.

Anger has engulfed the nation. We are at a tipping point. The pressure valve is about to burst, plunging Zimbabwe into turmoil and anarchy.

The dawn of a new year is approaching, with it comes new ideals. It is time to pause and consider what Zimbabwe could become. Remember that few citizens are on your side, but millions more are not.

Therefore, honest engagement should be the bedrock of the new dispensation.

I felt compelled to write to Mnangagwa because I believe he has the power to do it. He has the power to make it happen. He told the world that he is a "listening president". He also said the voice of the people was the voice of God.

Mnangagwa listen, the voice of God is speaking. Zimbabweans are yearning for a way out of this never-ending agony which is showing no signs of subsiding.

This letter is a call for dialogue. Mnangagwa must find common ground with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa. The two are better-placed than any other Zimbabwean to lead us on that path to political and socio-economic reformation and stability. Zimbabwe can be great again.

Perhaps, the President could think of many reasons not to do it, for instance, the prospect of fierce resistance and backlash. But desperate times call for desperate measures. You command enormous following within your party so does Chamisa.

Please, use that strength to convince Zimbabweans to come together and rebuild our nation.

If we wake up to such good news, it would be a huge relief in the new year. Future generations will forever be grateful. There is more that unites us than divides us.


Source - newsday
