Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Christmas and end of year message from ZAPU President

15 secs ago | Views
My fellow citizens, 2020 has been the most hectic year since the time our country and all Africa were fighting for self determination and independence from colonialism.

The  world, found flat footed, battled an invisible enemy with China suffering its viciousness first at the close of last year, with the whole world succumbing to the viral attack from as early as the first month if this year.

We found ourselves under strict regulations that included total national and world lockdown, self isolating, social distancing and these brought with them serious knock on the world  economy.

Developing third  world economies suffered the most, chiefly because the Corona pandemic found them already battling maladministration and corruption by the governments.

Jobs were lost, poverty increased, social vulnerability expanded as our health system is near non existent.

We also found ourselves at the mercy of a repressive system that took advantage of the pandemic to further entrench itself and also violate further our most basic rights.
We lost most of our productive time to the pandemic as we became even more impoverished.

As the year draws to the end, it is my wish, and indeed ZAPU's wish that the coming year brings the much needed relief to our people.

As we celebrate Christmas, may I wish every citizen good and merry times. May I, in the same breath, encourage us to remember the socially and economically disadvantaged among our societies. These include child headed families, the homeless, the sick and the elderly.
This is most imperative in the face of government failure and abdication of its duties.

May I end by wishing all a merry Christmas and a happy productive new year.  

Let us avoid driving under the influence. Let us always mask up and follow all regulations to avoid spreading and contracting corona virus.

Isaac Mabuka
President
www.zapu.org

Source - www.zapu.org
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Unchecked Xenophobia in SA to cause Civil Unrest Domino Effect in the Region

1 min ago | 1 Views

'Zanu-PF will win 2023 because opposition lacks unity' - nonsense, unity will never ever supplant competence

12 mins ago | 4 Views

PHOTOS: School in Binga, Zimbabwe looking for donations

1 hr ago | 198 Views

GoFundMe Funeral Fundraiser for Foster Dongozi

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe-SA plot Beitbridge border decongestion

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

5 die at SA border in 3 days

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Zanu-PF members

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Maladministration worsened Zimbabwe Covid-19 situation'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bread price jumps 13,8%

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimra 'clarifies' backdated VAT on rice

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Slump in activity at Plumtree border

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

CICs to offer online passport, e-government applications

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bosso given approval to start mining

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Late Dongozi's family fumes at media

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Govt launches tillage scheme for smallholder farmers

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Christmas fever grips Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa to intervene in mismanaged cities

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man collapses, dies giving graveside speech

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Businessman drags wife to court

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

6 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Spike-throwing highway robbers terrorise motorists

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mupfumira loses passport bid

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Civil servants blame anti-Govt unions for frustrating engagement efforts

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe warns of 'no Covid-19 negative certificates' deportations

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

3 lanes cleared at Beitbridge border

13 hrs ago | 1852 Views

South African Parliament says concerned about Beitbridge congestion

13 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zimbabwe-born named new Rugby Australia boss

13 hrs ago | 715 Views

Khupe barred from holding rescheduled MDC-T Congress

14 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Zimbabwe registered 9 Covid-19 deaths on Christmas eve

14 hrs ago | 730 Views

'Rugeje, Makwarimba factions violent'

14 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Tino Kadewere, Munetsi on target in French Ligue 1

14 hrs ago | 570 Views

UK finally seals Brexit deal

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

White SA farmers cash on Zimbabwean illegal immigrants cross flooded Limpopo River

15 hrs ago | 688 Views

Workers decimate Mugabe's cattle herd

16 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Mwonzora allies in demo over voters roll

16 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Close all borders'

16 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Parly bemoans underfunding of Transport ministry

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

16 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

16 hrs ago | 163 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

16 hrs ago | 438 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

16 hrs ago | 252 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

16 hrs ago | 166 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

17 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days