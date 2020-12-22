Christmas and end of year message from ZAPU President

Opinion / Columnist

My fellow citizens, 2020 has been the most hectic year since the time our country and all Africa were fighting for self determination and independence from colonialism.The world, found flat footed, battled an invisible enemy with China suffering its viciousness first at the close of last year, with the whole world succumbing to the viral attack from as early as the first month if this year.We found ourselves under strict regulations that included total national and world lockdown, self isolating, social distancing and these brought with them serious knock on the world economy.Developing third world economies suffered the most, chiefly because the Corona pandemic found them already battling maladministration and corruption by the governments.Jobs were lost, poverty increased, social vulnerability expanded as our health system is near non existent.We also found ourselves at the mercy of a repressive system that took advantage of the pandemic to further entrench itself and also violate further our most basic rights.We lost most of our productive time to the pandemic as we became even more impoverished.As the year draws to the end, it is my wish, and indeed ZAPU's wish that the coming year brings the much needed relief to our people.As we celebrate Christmas, may I wish every citizen good and merry times. May I, in the same breath, encourage us to remember the socially and economically disadvantaged among our societies. These include child headed families, the homeless, the sick and the elderly.This is most imperative in the face of government failure and abdication of its duties.May I end by wishing all a merry Christmas and a happy productive new year.Let us avoid driving under the influence. Let us always mask up and follow all regulations to avoid spreading and contracting corona virus.Isaac MabukaPresidentwww.zapu.org