Building a new Zimbabwe is possible

Opinion / Columnist

A new Zimbabwe is possible. It is up to every Zimbabwean, those who are based at home, and in the Diaspora, to find each other, and come together for one goal and one goal only, change the course of the country towards a better Zimbabwe.I, personally have lived enough in foreign lands, not by choice, but because of the challenging economic conditions back home. I know that I share this sentiment with a lot of my fellow countrymen and women abroad.We long to be back home, we miss our families. The current situation/environment has destroyed a lot of families, separated husbands, wives, children in a forced manner.Separation of families by a government that feeds on fear mongering and abuses its citizens is forced migration. A human rights abuse.Bad leadership, dead economy, corruption, state-sanctioned persecution of citizens who share a different view from that of the leadership.It is indeed time for us as Zimbabweans to determine our own future, our own destiny, our own course.we need a functioning economy. we need a corruption-free government. we need honest and effective leadership. we need military and security services that protect citizens, not persecute them.Every Zimbabwean needs, and deserves a fair shot at life. we need to create a conducive environment for families, friends and relatives to come together.We deserve a Zimbabwe where the constitution is respected, the rule of law is upheld. we deserve a Zimbabwe where everyone benefits from the country's natural wealth, not a few.A Zimbabwe where modern and future infrastructure is built is indeed possible.Functioning health systems, future infrastructure, functioning modernised, well-equipped military, police and intelligence services is possible. The one that can be loved by citizens, and revered by the world is indeed possible in our lifetime.Functioning correctional services, government systems, judiciary, electoral systems are possible in our lifetime.For our diaspora communities, those who will choose to remain in their countries of current residence, we will come to you to get your votes through foreign missions, embassies and consulates.Our foreign missions (embassies, consulates) to be state-of the-art, and representatives of a great nation. Their image should be respectable, and dignified. They need to be paid on time, their accommodation paid for on time, and their vehicles should be decent. we need a functional foreign affairs department.A Zimbabwe where every citizen is proud to say, "I am Zimbabwean", is possible.A Zimbabwe where every Zimbabwean is a master of their own fate. A Zimbabwe where every Zimbabwean is free to be as innovative as they wish, as enterprising as they wish, as entertaining as their talent allows. A Zimbabwe where individual choices and considerations are based on ambition, talent and hard work as opposed to the current system of patronage, corruption and nepotism.We need to start the journey now, of determining our future.We have to all come together and challenge the current system, bring it to its knees if need be, as it has failed to provide us with what we deserve.As election day approaches, let us all start educating each other, especially our rural folks, that it's time for change. It is time to get rid of the old, and bring in the truly new government into power.A government that will bring people together, instead of dividing them, a state that will industrialise the rural communities, bring tangible change and betterment of young people in rural communities.We need to vote for a government for the people, by the people, and that will truly listen to the plight of the people of Zimbabwe.We need servant leadership, not demigod, violent leadership.For those in urban areas, we know and understand that metropolitan lives have been ruralised, people fetching water from wells instead of drinking tap water. Sewage is flowing everywhere on the streets, dilapidated infrastructure, poor transport systems.Let us unite, work together to build a new Zimbabwe.------Anele Ndlovu is the vice president of the Patriotic Front