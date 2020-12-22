Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa - 20 years of posturing, it is reforms Mnangagwa fears

43 secs ago | Views
"MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proved to be one of the worst authoritarian leaders to ever lead Zimbabwe, an accusation that comes as the nation next month marks the second anniversary of the bloody fuel price protests which were violently quashed by the military," reported The Standard.

This is just another case of MDC silverback gorilla grandstanding and posturing to get attention and this is all they have done for the last 20 years. Worse still, the posturing is not harmless, MDC are the ones helping to keep Zanu PF in power!

The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders into power for one principle reason - so that the party would bring about the democratic changes, as the party name implied, the nation was been dying for.

Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends had the golden opportunity during the 2008 to 2013 GNU  to implement the democratic reforms, dismantle the Zanu PF dictatorship and thus end the curse of rigged elections. Sadly, they wasted the opportunity and failed to implement even one reform.

Mugabe bribed the MDC leaders with the trappings of high office, the ministerial limos, the very generous salaries and perks, a US$ 4 million mansion for Tsvangirai, etc., etc. With their snouts in the feeding trough, even the constant nagging by SADC leaders failed to get Tsvangirai and company to implement even one reform in five years.

"MDC leaders were busy enjoying themselves during the GNU, they forgot why they were there!" remarked one SADC diplomat in sheer exasperation.

Ever since GNU, Zanu PF has offered a few gravy train seats to entice the opposition to participate in the elections regardless how flawed and illegal the process happen to be. A honey trap Zanu PF knew MDC leaders would find irresistible, as David Coltart readily confessed in his book.

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," wrote Coltart.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

Blaming the "failure to agree a coalition" for participating in flawed and illegal 2013 elections was just a feeble excuse. Three of the main MDC factions plus three other parties did form a coalition, the MDC Alliance, before the 2018 elections. The coalition participated in the plebiscite without even a pose for thought although it was certain Zanu PF was rigging the elections.

As before, ZEC failed to produce something as elementary as verified voters' roll for Pete's sake.

By participating in these flawed and illegal elections MDC A gave the process "credibility", as Coltart said, but, more significantly, it gave legitimacy the vote rigging Zanu PF.

MP Job Sikhala was one of the MDC A winners of the few gravy train seats and his denouncing of Mnangagwa as "one of the worst authoritarian leaders" must be taken with a pitch of salt given he is the one giving the Mnangagwa legitimacy.

Worse still, Sikhala's posturing is publicity stunt to keep himself in the public eye, he is preparing to participate in the 2023 elections and thus perpetuating the Zanu PF dictatorship.

MDC leaders are running with the povo hare whilst hunting with the Zanu PF hounds.

Mnangagwa is smart enough to know a political opponent who calls "one of the worst authoritarian leaders" but never implement the reforms is a blessing compared to one who will implement the reforms and end the Zanu PF dictatorship!

It is the people of Zimbabwe who must wake-up to the political reality that after 20 years of MDC posturing, the nation is still stuck with the Zanu PF dictatorship. Enough of this posturing nonsense; what the nation is dying for is to have the reforms implemented.

If no reforms are implemented then the 2023 elections must be declared null and void. The last thing the nation wants is MDC giving Zanu PF legitimacy! The idea of Zanu PF remaining in power after the 2023 elections is simply unthinkable!


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe mistaken Chamisa's lawyer for Mnangagwa's Tabani Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Dollarisation era equivalent salaries for Zimbabwe civil servants

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

WATCH: Khupe suspends Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Chin'ono questions Chamisa's appointments

5 hrs ago | 1280 Views

PHOTOS: Khupe, Komichi run for dear life as Mwonzora followers bay for their blood

5 hrs ago | 3863 Views

Mnangagwa abandons building houses for chiefs

5 hrs ago | 623 Views

ANC's integrity commission slams Ramaphosa

12 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Chaos mars start of MDC-T Congress voting

12 hrs ago | 3531 Views

Mudzuri raises a red flag

13 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Beitbridge border congestion cleared, claims SA Home Affairs

13 hrs ago | 934 Views

'Mwonzora is the only one who can fit into Tsvangirai's shoes' - says daughter

13 hrs ago | 1739 Views

LIVE: MDC-T Congress begins

14 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Mwonzora thanks Chamisa's followers for behaving

14 hrs ago | 3901 Views

Man City would require a major turnaround to topple Liverpool

14 hrs ago | 774 Views

Indeed, God is with Zimbabwe, as He protects us from parasitic abusive regime

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

WATCH: Binga is a forgotten gem

15 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zanu PF's visceral brain teaser: pay the teachers a living wage without fuelling inflation

15 hrs ago | 295 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Mwonzora skeletons tumble

16 hrs ago | 3140 Views

MP takes issue with govt over commissions' funding

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

2020: The year Zimbabwe opposition was decimated

16 hrs ago | 397 Views

Beitbridge border chaos could fuel Covid-19 infections

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

ZBC evicts former employees

16 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Lightning kills 15 cattle

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

Chiwenga's 'brother' implicated as foreign firms defy govt ban on river bank mining

16 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Building a new Zimbabwe is possible

16 hrs ago | 121 Views

A tribute to fallen journalists in 2020

16 hrs ago | 135 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator under fire accused of 'gross incompetence'

16 hrs ago | 362 Views

Runaway inflation, Covid-19 fuel rise in malaria cases in north-eastern Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 98 Views

Tito Mboweni claim on foreigners not supported by data

16 hrs ago | 861 Views

Why your funeral claim may be rejected

16 hrs ago | 201 Views

NRZ targets new mines

16 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe cropping better than last season

16 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe sports stars shine amid Covid-19 pandemic

16 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chiza pens Mnangagwa book

16 hrs ago | 431 Views

Masvingo city in traffic congestion headache

16 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chamisa targets new first-time voters

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Subdued Christmas for Plumtree

16 hrs ago | 182 Views

2020: A not so rosy year for Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 80 Views

Coronavirus steals festive season spirit

16 hrs ago | 78 Views

Kadewere legend grows in France

16 hrs ago | 327 Views

President pleads Int'l Community to donate US$250 million to WFP-Zim emergency operation

17 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa 'worse-than-Mugabe', says US lawmaker

17 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Provincial mining director sucked into mine wrangle

17 hrs ago | 158 Views

Electronic Fund Transfers fuel money laundering in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mafume in Monday bail hearing

17 hrs ago | 112 Views

Lightning kills Gokwe woman

17 hrs ago | 250 Views

5 killed, 7 injured in Gweru accident

17 hrs ago | 361 Views

55 babies born on Christmas Day

17 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days