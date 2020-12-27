It's time to take the bull by its horns

Opinion / Columnist

THE country is stuck in the horns of a dilemma. It's high time the people unite and break the political logjam so as to solve the situation once and for all.Relying on elections to solve Zimbabwean problems has proved to be a waste of time and resources as Zanu-PF has always declared itself the winner but still fail to solve the economic crisis. The ruling party has no intention to surrender power.The truth is that people have lost faith in Zimbabwe's election system.Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has already declared that his party has already bagged the 2023 election. What will be the purpose of holding an election? Will Zanu-PF surrender power in the event that it loses to MDC Alliance?Zanu-PF without the army is like a shell. Zimbabwe is a military State and nearly 90% of State and public institutions are staffed by military intelligence personnel. The question we should be asking is how do we dismantle the system and the military chains holding back the people's success and freedom.I strongly believe that if no action is taken it might take us another 40 years to dislodge the new dispensation which has dismally failed. As progressive people we should sit down and talk about poor governance, State capture, corruption and unemployment.We must build the country we want, where everyone will enjoy the fruits of the country not the situation obtaining on the ground where the elite are benefiting from the status quo . People want a decent life and food on the table.Zimbabweans must not wait for a saviour to liberate them, but should wake up, stop criticising and take action.Zimbabweans across the globe are tired of living in foreign lands where they face all sorts of abuses and ill-treatment.They are tired of sending their hard-earned money from the diaspora to help able-bodied relatives who are being denied opportunities by the Zanu-PF government. How can a country rely solely on remittances instead of producing for export?We all want to be free from oppression. We all need to participate and benefit from our economy.