Loga names Chan squad

3 hrs ago | Views
Caps United have contributed five players to the final 23-man squad that will travel to Cameroon for the African Nations Championships (Chan).

The Harare giants have Tafadzwa Jaravani,  Carlos Mavhurume,  Richard Hachiro,  Ronald Chitiyo,  and Leroy Mavhunga in the squad that was named by coach Zdravko Logarusic on Sunday.

The squad have resumed preparations for the finals that will kick off on January 16 with a match between the hosts and Zimbabwe.

Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda will compete for the number one jersey with Dynamos' Simba Chinani and Nelson Chadya of Ngezi.

The coach decided against travelling with FC Platinum players who are involved in the Caf Champions League.

Manica Diamonds striker Tawanda Nyamandwe, one of several players called up by Logarusic having initially been overlooked in the 34-man squad, has made the cut as has Ngezi's Denver Mukamba.

Chicken Inn have striker Obriel Chirinda and defender Ian Nekati in the final squad, while Highlanders have Peter Muduwa and Andrew Mbeba.

Division One side Golden Eagles saw their defender Pawell Govere making the cut.

Loga is worried about the fitness of the squad with the players having spent the whole of 2020 sidelined due to the effects of COVID-19.

The Premier Soccer League failed to kick off this year and for many months the players have been limited to individual training.

There are proposals for friendly matches for the team before it embarks on the journey to Cameroon.

Namibia and Kenya are among the countries that have proposed friendly matches with the Warriors.

Warriors Chan Squad

Goalkeepers:

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simba Chinani (Dynamos),  Nelson Chadya (Ngezi)

Defenders:

Partson Jaure (Dynamos),  Tafadzwa Jaravani (Caps),  Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn),  Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Carlos Mavhurume (Caps),  Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders)

Midfielders:

Richard Hachiro (Caps),  Ronald Chitiyo (Caps),  Gabriel Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi),  Leeroy Mavhunga (Caps), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City),  King Nadolo (Dynamos),  Denver Mukamba (Ngezi)

Strikers:

Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Tawanda Nyamandwe (Manica Diamonds)

Source - newsday
