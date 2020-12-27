Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

Opinion / Columnist

The futility of this lies in the fact that Zanu-PF will most certainly rig the 2023 elections or refuse to relinquish power after losing like they did in 2008.The best route is to deny Zanu-PF legitimacy by not participating in these charades called "elections" until reforms are implemented.Under pressure Zanu-PF entered into the Government of National Unity in 2009. The same pressure will force President Emmerson Mnangagwa into a coalition, which is the nearest we can achieve until he vacates.Mnangagwa does not have a clue on how to run government that is why he is gravitating into a pariah State without an iota of legitimacy.Now, he claims he won elections in Zimbabwe, yet everyone in the country knows that Zanu-PF cannot win an election in a free and fair environment.Mnangagwa is like the proverbial elephant which is afraid of a fly. Let us reject all his processes until he returns the country to the people.