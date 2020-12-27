Latest News Editor's Choice


'Plant broom stick and get fruit tree, in Zimbabwe' - yet we are starving, damning testimonial to failed leaders

"Crisis management is not solved in one day. There is no magic formula in State recovery… it is a process that HE Mnangagwa is leading in promoting important reforms in Zimbabwe that will undoubtedly save it from this "big debt"," said Ronny Musan, Zimbabwe's honorary consul in Israel, in a interview with News Day. At least our honorary consul acknowledged there is a crisis in Zimbabwe unlike our own leaders who are in denial. They stubbornly maintain there is no crisis, even with the national economy in total meltdown, unemployment a nauseating 90% and 34% of our people living in "extreme poverty", according to a 2019 WB report. The number living in extreme poverty has surged upward since the corona virus outbreak.
Indeed, Mnangagwa, his Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and the rest of the regime are adamant Zimbabwe is on course to become a middle income nation by 2030, vision 2030.

To solve Zimbabwe's crisis one must acknowledge that this is a man-made crisis and per se need competent man to solve it; a fact Consul Musan touched on in his next remark.

"Zimbabwe is a natural power! It has natural resources that can buy Israel, it has fertile ground that even if you plant a broomstick you will get a fruit tree," he said.

"So you have to manage the crisis properly, promote agricultural development and export agricultural products that can feed European countries, give investors the security they need in order for them to invest foreign currency here, to develop the value of the assessment of natural resources in the right way, to avoid smuggling channels and to invest in education and training in the fields of technology and more."

Yes, once upon a time Zimbabwe did produce enough agricultural produce to feed her own people, be the breadbasket of the region and earned a fortune selling such cash crops as tobacco. Not any more.

Zanu PF seized the farms from the whites to give them to party loyalists, mainly, who only saw it as one more opportunity to loot and enrich themselves. Zimbabwe's agricultural sector collapsed and, since it was the country economic engine, took with it rest of the economy.

So Zimbabweans now holds the dubious honour of starving in a land so fertile "even if you plant a broom stick you will get a fruit tree"! Of course, this is a damning testimonial to Zanu PF leaders' blundering incompetence.

Zimbabwe is stuck, 40 years and counting, with this corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship because the party rigs elections. Zanu PF has ridden roughshod over the people's freedoms and rights including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country.

Zimbabwe is a Banana Republic, a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs who rig elections to stay in power. As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state there will be no meaningful economic recovery because no investor wants to do business in a pariah state.

"Are there any Israeli investors willing to invest in Zimbabwe?" asked News Day.

"I am happy to say that investors in Israel are waiting to receive our investment plans, review them and start investing in Zimbabwe," came the reply.

Half expected the Honorary Consul to talk about Nikuv! Many Zimbabweans will remember Nikuv, the Israel vote rigging specialists, who helped Zanu PF rig the 2013 elections and were paid a cool US$ 10 million!

Mnangagwa has stubbornly refused to implement even one token democratic reform and is determined to rig the 2023 elections. No doubt, he must be considering re-engaging Nikuv, assuming the latter ever left!

"I make it clear to anyone who addresses me unequivocally that I am not here to take advantage of my position to plunder Zimbabwe….. but to help and leverage what belongs to Zimbabwe!" remarked Zimbabwe's honorary consul to Israel.

If you were taking advantage of your position to plunder Zimbabwe, would you admit it? By the same token, if you are a Nikuv employee, would never ever admit that either!

"HE Mnangagwa is leading in promoting important reforms in Zimbabwe that will undoubtedly save it from this "big debt"!" Spare us the chutzpah!

Mnangagwa is corrupt, incompetent and murderous tyrant who will never ever implement any meaningful democratic reforms to jeopardise Zanu PF's dictatorial powers. Never ever!

And as long as Zanu PF remains in power, Zimbabwe will remain a pariah state stuck in this hell-on-earth the regime has landed us in.



Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
