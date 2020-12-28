Hopewell Chin'ono and Khupe are both working for Zanu-PF?

Opinion / Columnist

One of my friends asked me to write about the just ended "extra ordinary chaos" at the HICC but I told him I don't have time to write about that nonsense as everything that happened on the early hours of the 28th of December was already planned, to me it was a well-acted drama and Khupe and Komichi played their roles very well, but if I get time I will open the eyes of blind Zimbabweans regarding that MDCT chaotic congress. Today I will spend much of my time explaining how Zanu Pf will remain in power through using opposition leaders and journalist cum activists like Hopewell Chin'ono.REASONS WHY CHIN'ONO IS WORKING FOR VICE PRESIDENT CHIWENGAZimbabweans are too blind to see reality and that's why Zanu Pf will remain in power for the next decade. Political events are well planned and they should not seem to be too obvious to notice and that is what Zanu Pf has mastered the most, rigging of elections it's a small mechanism that Zanu Pf has used to stay in power for such a long time even when odds were against the survival of the party.Evan Mawawire the once famous fake pastor who won the hearts of the desperate and ever hopeful Zimbabweans during his time while he was being used by Mnangagwa to cause masses to rise against the late President Robert Mugabe. The plan might have taken an unexpected end but it finally paid off for team Lacoste and the fake pastor Evan Mawawire, the guy blinded Zimbabweans during that time and everybody thought a new saviour had come on board not knowing that he was there to feed his stomach and keep Zanu Pf in power via the change of a guard of honor in the capacity of Mnangagwa.Another charlatan that comes to my mind is the once vibrant Stan Zvorwadza who was also a canal actor who won the hearts of the vendors in Zimbabwe while working for Mnangagwa as well. The fun thing is that all these guys when they are acting they play the victims role very well that they easily become the darlings of Zimbabweans who are desperate for change at any cost. Zvorwadza is now a pale of his former glory just like Mawawire and both have been replaced by the current darling of the people Hopewell the activist of 2020Thokozani Khupe and crew are working for the Zanu PF faction led by Mnangagwa so that ED wins the 2023 elections. Anyone who dreams of a united opposition in Zimbabwe continue dreaming. All these opposition leaders are there to save a certain faction in Zanu Pf and that's how Zanu Pf has managed to stay in power for quite a long time, it takes advantage of these greed charlatans and use them at the expense of a better Zimbabwe.Prophets and most pastors in Zimbabwe are also captured by the regime and they are also used to extend the survival of Zanu Pf to remain in power, that's why most of these fake prophets like Magaya, Mutendi Passion Java have become Zanu Pf bootlickers. In short Zanu Pf has captured the church at the expense of suffering Zimbabweans, how on earth do these prophets continue to lie to Zimbabweans that every year is going to be a good year knowing that Zanu Pf is still existing.Fake pastor Shingi Munyeza is another Chiwenga prodigal son who is doing the same job just like the above mentioned fake activists. As soon as ED is removed from power and replaced with another Zanu Pf devil that's when the people will open their eyes and finally see that all along we were being used by these fake activists.Godfrey Tsenegamu another fake and well sponsored activist faking to fight corruption and yet we all know that your fight is against Mnangagwa so that when he is replaced you can as well start to enjoy your heaven on earth life. These fake activists should be terminated from existence as they are the people that have caused the untold and continued suffering of Zimbabweans.As for Hopewell Chin'ono he might be appealing to be an angel of light but my beloved Zimbabweans this guy is doing a good job to enlighten us about the rot that Zanu Pf has caused for the past forty years but at our expense as well as his agenda is to cause people especially the youths to rise against Mnangagwa and replace him with Chiwenga. Zanu Pf will remain in power because of these fake activists like Hopewell who seem to be advocating for a better Zimbabwe yet in actual fact they are fronting the continued stay of Zanu Pf in power.Hopewell seems to be exposing Mnangagwa to the core so that the people can rise against the "soft as wool crocodile" not as a means of helping Zimbabweans but he is doing that to propel the continued existence of Zanu Pf on earth. Zimbabweans must open their eyes or else people will continue being used by these fake activists who are there to support Zanu Pf factions.The writer can be contacted on waterlessprings@gmail.com\+270610014147