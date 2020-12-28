Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe opposition must smell the coffee

3 hrs ago | Views
Politics is a clumsy game. As we approach 2021 there are going to be interesting moments.

The whole thing is now in the public eyes. The writing is on the wall.

People must be wary of this new political virus in the form of Douglas Mwonzora who has now become a full blown Zanu PF official masquerading as an opposition cadre.

He proudly said he is going to work professionally with the ruling party.

MDC -Alliance must mobilise very hard for them to stand a chance in the future elections.

Zanu PF is doing whatever it can and pouring resources to MDC-T led by incoming President Douglas Mwonzora as witnessed by a fleet of Zupco buses which were used to ferry delegates who attending the extra ordinary congress at the Rainbow Towers.

It is determined to uproot MDC-Alliance once and for all through it's  combination of militaristic, brutality approach and brazenly stealing or rigging  elections, the outcome of which would be Zanu PF winning with majority and few MPs allocated to its proxies especially Douglas Mwonzora.

This is being done to mislead the global world that there is an opposition in Zimbabwe.

They tried to experiment this through the introduction of POLAD but did not work. With the captured institutions like Z R Police , the Army,  Judiciary, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ,MDC-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa must revitalise and energise his party because he is just left with small breathing spaces as the rest is being choked by gasses emanating from the revolutionary party. He must tread carefully and navigate his space so as to manoeuvre smoothly.

To be honest MDC- Alliance must take the bull by its horns and come out of its comfort zones as Mwonzora is now ganging up with Zanu PF to completely decimate the people's struggle. Nelson Chamisa must avoid sinking come next election.

This is sounding so pessimistic but that is the inevitable reality.

It seems President Emmerson Mnangagwa is now determined to establish either a Mammur Gaddafi sought of political system or a Chinese political model where there would be one party state, which is more authoritarian than democratic.

The concept of democracy does not exist in Emmerson Mnangagwa's  vocabulary. He is afraid of an opposition party and cannot stand in such an environment. That is why he always resort to using force to confront a problem.

This idea of trying to submerge the opposition is not new in his political career.
Its a tried and tested theory. Actually he tried to decimate the opposition through forming of POLAD which is still struggling to stand the pressure due to lack of policy implementation.

This is a golden opportunity for MDC- Alliance to spread the word and conscientise the masses, mobilise very hard and penetrate the rural areas. 2021 must be vicious and should not leave no any stone unturned.

Douglas Mwonzora and his MDC-T double standards have been exposed through the court rulings, takeover of buildings money, councillors and members of parliament.

Real MDC-Alliance supporters will put him to where he belongs. The vanguard supporters cannot be fooled by his political grandstanding.

Its not about serving the suffering majority but serving his interests. Mwonzora has decided to pave  his way to join the league of looters who have suffocated our economy.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has concluded that the long standing stalemate between  Zanu PF and MDC -Alliance is the reason for all ills affecting Zimbabwe, so for him if Zimbabwe is to succeed MDC-Alliance should be killed. That is their mission and agenda. The ball is now in the people's court.

Contacts

Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
WhatsApp - +27616868508
Email- konileonard606@gmail.com

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF UK/Europe Chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa dies at 48

33 mins ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa demands loyalty from Zanu-PF members

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zec pleads with citizens to register to vote

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mwonzora vows to keep Zanu-PF on its toes

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Khupe accepts VP post with conditions

3 hrs ago | 2555 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Mwonzora reaches out to Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Kombi driver kills minor pedestrian

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

8 hrs ago | 2018 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

8 hrs ago | 3413 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

8 hrs ago | 3500 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

9 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

9 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

9 hrs ago | 648 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

9 hrs ago | 587 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

9 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

9 hrs ago | 691 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

9 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

9 hrs ago | 346 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

9 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

9 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

9 hrs ago | 424 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

9 hrs ago | 570 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

Musona nets brace

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

9 hrs ago | 214 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

9 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

9 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

9 hrs ago | 244 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Covid-19 erodes household income, buying power

9 hrs ago | 61 Views

Demand for mobile Internet soars under Covid-19 lockdown

9 hrs ago | 57 Views

Couple arrested for rape of minor

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Toddler injured by exploding fuse

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe police revoke churches gathering permission

9 hrs ago | 821 Views

Surge in prices exposes profiteering businesses

9 hrs ago | 128 Views

Armed robbers rape guard

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

Couple found dead

9 hrs ago | 565 Views

Jim Kunaka denied bail

9 hrs ago | 409 Views

Govt assessing NSS bucket seats samples

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis

9 hrs ago | 39 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days